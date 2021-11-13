Why I love Norfolk - Kellen Playford

Memory

I very recently got married in Burnham Market and it was the most incredible day. After almost two years of social distancing and restrictions and cancellations and postponements we finally got to have a day with all our friends and family in one place and it was just perfect.

Landmark

For me it's probably the UEA ziggurats and the whole area surrounding them. We love letting the dog run around the lake and through the fields there, and those flats are such a distinctive shape. Also it's right next door to Avengers HQ.

Beach

Sea Palling in North Norfolk. Back in sixth form, my friends and I used to drive there at least once a week after school, and many years later my wife and I still enjoy going there to walk the dog.

Town/city/village

I love Wymondham. I lived there for a while, and really like that it's small enough to feel local and like a proper community, yet it has lots of shops, restaurants, pubs, and parks so that you don't really need to go anywhere else if you don't want to.

Place to eat

Norwich Market - I know technically that's about 30 places to eat but that's why it's so great! if you're hungry, it doesn't matter what you're in the mood for, they will have something for you there. Never fails.

Pub

The Fat Cat on West End Street. Lovely little pub with great beers and wonderful staff.

Attraction or day out

I do like a day out at Thetford Forest. There are so many places to wander and get lost, and it doesn't matter what the weather is like because it's amazing all year round. There are also loads of activities and places to grab a drink or a snack at the end of the afternoon.

Something that happens every year

I may be biased here, but I love the Norwich Film Festival! Hundreds of short films from all over the world, plus feature films, Q&As, workshops, networking events. I really believe there's something for everyone here!

Shop

As a child I used to love going to Langleys for the toys, now I love going there for the board games. I probably spend too much money on board games.

Export

It's hard not to adore Olivia Colman, right? She's just incredible in everything she does.

The Norwich Film Festival fortnight features more than 130 short films by local, national and international directors, competing in six award categories and judged by a panel including actor Michael Sheen and radio presenter Edith Bowman.

