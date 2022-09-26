Amnesty Norwich - saving and improving lives for 50 years

Amnesty Norwich is marking its 50th anniversary. Members of the Norwich group at the World in the Gardens music festival in Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It's amazing the difference that one person can make.

Amnesty International was started by one man, Peter Benenson, back in 1961, becoming the world's leading human rights organisation, campaigning against injustice and inequality around the globe.

And the Norwich Group of Amnesty was started by the determination of one woman, Molly Jarvis, a former teacher of English who taught in east Africa for many years.

On retirement she returned to Cringleford, on the outskirts of Norwich, and in 1972 founded what was group number 80 in the UK.

Treasurer David Ford joined Amnesty Norwich in the 1970s - Credit: Brittany Woodman

In fact, says treasurer of the group David Ford, such was her dedication to campaigning for others, she also helped to set up groups in King's Lynn, Diss and north Norfolk, the latter two of which are still active today.

"She was one of the first women to graduate from Oxford," he says. "She studied English and I think she worked at the Blyth-Jex School in Norwich. Then she went to east Africa, where she worked in Uganda for many years and when she came back to Norwich she brought some land and built her own house."

David joined in 1977 and remembers Molly, who died in 2000 aged 90, as an "incredibly active, very positive" person.

And the group carries on that legacy, by channelling their determination and energy into helping the causes of people around the world.

Today Amnesty International has more than 10 million members and supporters all over the world, with 95,000 across more than 150 groups in the UK.

The Norwich group has more than 100 members and many more supporters, including some, like David, who have been involved since the late 1970s.

David Bissonnet, chair of Amnesty Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

During the last 50 years the group has worked tirelessly to support Prisoners of Conscience (POC), and those facing detainment, torture, and ill treatment due their sexuality, gender, faith, race, social economic standing and political beliefs.

They divide their activities between working on behalf of individual cases of human rights defenders, country and theme campaigns, fundraising and publicity.

David, a retired architect, says that he was compelled to join Amnesty following the coups in Chile and Greece.

"I've always thought that despite the problems we have here, we still live in a very free country, we're able to express our views. And extending that freedom to other people has always been very important for me," he says.

"Generally speaking, I think all of us in Amnesty feel that sense of wanting to help other people less fortunate.

"I was an architect, so I've got no particular skills of politics or language or whatever, but I can write letters and I can raise money and it enables us in Norwich and East Anglia and anywhere in the world the opportunity to try and do something about the terrible things that we have read about."

Evie-May Ellis, Amnesty Norwich secretary. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Norwich group either chooses a case, or is given one to work on – they have campaigned for individuals in the former Soviet Union, Uruguay, Syria, South Africa, Morocco, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Egypt.

As well as working on the cases of individuals, they may campaign on whole countries with poor human rights situations, seeking improvements in public safety and protection.

"It could be anywhere in the world, and we write to government authorities in that particular country: the president, the interior minister and we get people locally, such as MPs, to help and write letters in the hope that it will release that particular prisoner or they may have a visit from a family member," says David.

David Yates, coordinator of Norwich Rainbow Network Group. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The cases that the group has worked on can take years.

One of the first, and longest, cases that the group was involved with was that of a Syrian teacher. They worked on it for 20 years, only then to hear that he'd died three years after his arrest.

More recently, they've worked on a case in Uzbekistan.

"The man was a journalist working for a German television company," says David. "But he also had a small human rights organisation and was accused of plotting again the state and was arrested."

Now, as well as letter writing, members can harness email and social media to help amplify their messages.

Roz Cadwallader, feminist representative of Amnesty Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Children's and women's rights, refugee issues, reproductive rights and abortion and LGBTQ+ rights still remain key issues of their work.

The group has been at Norwich Pride since its inception and also takes part in Norwich Peace Camp. And giving talks to organisations, schools and colleges allows them the opportunity to further spread the word about what they do.

Norwich Amnesty is celebrating its 50th anniversary - Credit: Brittany Woodman

David says that the group is indebted to UEA, Cinema City and local faith communities for their continuing support.

"UEA has provided speakers on various countries as part of our country campaigns and sponsored public debates on our behalf and Cinema City has shown films with a human rights theme such as The Last King of Scotland and To Kill a Mockingbird," says David.

"We have held very enjoyable afternoons at The Bishop's Garden. And St Peter Mancroft hosts several annual events, such as our annual Write for Rights sessions, just before Christmas."

Through the years they've also attracted support from well-known people including Susan Hampshire, Mark Thomas, Richard E Grant, some of the stars of the sitcom Dinnerladies, Baroness Helena Kennedy and QC and former Poet Laureate Sir Andrew Motion and his colleague, local poet Anthony Thwaite.

All Amnesty's work involves long term, careful and independent research and the results are passed down through Amnesty International UK to groups for action.

Speaking at World in the Gardens at Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The research is costly, so fundraising events, such as choir concerts, quizzes, street collections and sponsored walks are a key responsibility for the Norwich group. Highlights include a choral event which raised £7,500 and led to them receiving a special award at Amnesty's 2012 AGM.

"In 2011 we organised Choirs for Amnesty when the leader of the local Big Sky choir commissioned four of the country's leading women choral composers to write six new choir pieces," says David.

"These were performed throughout the country to a total audience of several thousand including a concert at London's South Bank," he says.

The Norwich Group of Amnesty launched its 50th anniversary celebrations at St Peter Mancroft Church in July and has already hosted a range of events, including collaborations with local groups Sew Gay and Queer Crafters for their successful Sew With Pride craft event, Writeathons at the Amnesty Bookshop in St Benedicts Street, and participations in Pride and the World in the Gardens music festival in Norwich.

Amnesty Norwich took part in the recent World in the Gardens festival at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Future events include talks, poetry evenings and quiz nights.

Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm at the Amnesty Bookshop in St Benedicts Street in Norwich. All are welcome.

For more information contact group.secretary@norwichamnesty.org.uk, visit norwichamnesty.org.uk and follow on Facebook (Amnesty Norwich) and Instagram (@norwichamnestyuk).

A letter of heartfelt thanks

The Norwich Group of Amnesty worked for about seven years seeking the release of a Moroccan man, Ahmed Haou.

"It was unusual because we were allowed to write to him personally, normally we don't, we always write to government authorities," says David.

The Norwich group shared the case with a group in France and during the campaign they also raised money to buy medication for Ahmed's wife and son when they fell ill.

Ahmed was in prison for a total of 15 years, and after his release sent a touching letter to the group thanking them for his help.

Here is the translation:

Very dear Alan,

Good news. I'm free.

This will be a very special letter as it is the first one that I have written to you from outside prison.

As you know I am free, the result of a relentless struggle led by all my friends, especially my dear friends like you. I don't forget you are my preferable friends.

Also, a fight led by national and international organisations concerned with human rights, headed by AI [Amnesty International], of which I consider myself a full member.

The 13th October was for me a day of birth; a day of joy and sorrow. A day of joy because I finally, after so much suffering, after more than 15 years, has at last regained my freedom.

And it was no surprise the same day, I received your letter concerning my birthday. I think of this card as a congratulations card for my release, because for me the day of my release was like being born for a second time.

Thank you for all that you, Roger and my friends in Norwich have done for me and my family. You have helped me overcome all the suffering both by showing your solidarity and also on a practical level.

I hope to stay in contact with you all for ever, and my dream is to be able one day to meet you my friends in Norwich.

Bye for now dear Alan,

Ahmed Haou



