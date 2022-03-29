Historic Norfolk landmarks to feature in new BBC series

Oxburgh Hall is just one of the locations starring in Art That Made Us. - Credit: Ian Burt

Norfolk landmarks will take centre stage in a new BBC show which aims to take viewers on a journey through 1,500 years of art history.

Art That Made Us will air on BBC Two and visits St Julian's Church in Norwich where writer Maria Fusco learns about Revelations of Divine Love by Julian of Norwich.

The series also visits King’s Lynn Minster and Oxburgh Hall where The Marian Hangings were filmed.

St Julian's Church will feature in the Art That Made Us. - Credit: MATTHEW USHER

Accompanying the series will be a national festival which will see events held at Norwich Castle Museum from April 1 to April 30.

Both the festival and series aim to tell an alternative history of Britain through art, with creatives including Maxine Peake, Simon Armitage and Michael Sheen learning about different pieces of work in each episode.

Art That Made Us airs on BBC Two on Thursday, April 7.