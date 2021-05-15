6 Norfolk spas you can visit from May 17th

Published: 6:00 PM May 15, 2021

As of Monday, May 17, spas are permitted to re-open fully - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

After the last year, we could probably all do with some pampering.

The good news is that saunas and steam rooms can reopen this Monday, May 17, meaning the full spa experience is back.

Here are some spots in Norfolk where you can get away from it all and indulge in some me time.

The Tea and Treatment spa package at Barnham Broom is proving popular - Credit: Barnham Broom

The Spa at Barnham Broom

Indulge in a few hours of complete relaxation with the Spa at Barnham Broom’s menu of holistic massage and beauty treatments, all specially created to leave you feeling radiant and refreshed – whether you’re looking for a chit-chat over a manicure, a moment of silence over a massage, or a spa experience to escape the day.

If you’re looking for something extra special, you could treat yourself to a Tea and Treatment pamper day.

Enjoy a tea or coffee on arrival, a 50 minute treatment and afternoon tea with a glass of prosecco served by the Brasserie at Barnham Broom, from £65 per person.

You may also want to watch:

Visit barnham-broom.co.uk/spa/ for more information.

The sauna at Energise Pentney - Credit: Energise Pentney

Energise Pentney

A rural retreat tucked away in the west Norfolk countryside, Energise Pentney lives up to the promise of its name.

The gym, pool, health club and treatment rooms opened on April 12, and the outdoor pool, steam rooms, sauna and saunarium – which combines the benefits of a steam room and sauna – open on Monday.

To ensure that safe social distancing can be maintained, the spa and health club facilities are currently open to members only, who have to pre-book their slots in advance.

But in the meantime a wide menu of relaxing and revitalising treatments are available for non-members to book, including massages, body wraps, manicures and pedicures.

Tan Watfa, who owns Energise Pentney with his wife, Hannah, says that relaxing Indian head massages have proved particularly popular since they re-opened.

“I think that after the last 12 months, people are wanting to treat themselves,” he says.

To mark Mental Heath Awareness Week from May 10-16, until May 23 Energise Pentney is offering 20-minute Indian head massage tasters for £17.50.

To find out more and to book go to energise-pentney.co.uk and click on the book a treatment button on the homepage.



The Pigspa at The Pigs at Edgefield, near Holt - Credit: Daniella Self



Pigspa at The Pigs, Edgefield, near Holt

If you’re looking to seriously relax, why not make a stay of it?

The Pigs at Edgefield has 19 dreamy luxury spa bedrooms.

Each has private in-spa room facilities including a sauna, private courtyard and firepit – and some rooms come with hot-tubs and steam rooms.

Check out the pictures of the Sty in the Sky on their website - it really takes things to the next level.

And from Monday the Pigspa will re-open to the public for spa treatments, packages and experiences.

Marketing executive Sophie Coles says that they can’t wait to welcome back guests.

“We are really excited,” she says. “We offer a range of treatments, including massages and facials and we specialise in couples treatments and also treatments for expectant mums – we call them our pre and post-piglet treatments. And our half-day spa experiences are always popular.”

To really get your day off to a good start, the Pigspa offers a Sunrise Spa (£75 per person).

Arrive at a very civilised 9.30am so you can still get a lie-in, then enjoy an invigorating 60-minute head massage and an express facial to get your skin glowing, before sitting down to a delicious Pigs Pub breakfast.

Or for a treat to help you unwind after a hard day at work, the Twilight Spa (also £75 per person) includes a 40-minute treatment and a three-course dinner.

Treatments and experiences need to be booked in advance. Visit thepigs.org.uk/pigspa for information.

A treatment room at The Norfolk Mead, Coltishall - Credit: The Norfolk Mead

Spa Treatment Rooms at The Norfolk Mead, Coltishall

Just this week The Norfolk Mead hotel in Coltishall was named one of Tripadvisor’s most romantic retreats in the UK.

On the banks of the River Bure, this Georgian country house in the Broads has been transformed into a beautiful boutique bolthole.

And the Spa Treatment Rooms are the perfect place to head to when you’re in need of some rest and relaxation.

In line with Covid regulations, the Spa Treatment Rooms reopened on April 12 and treatment rooms manager Eliza Heaffey says that their treatment and afternoon tea packages (until indoor dining is permitted, afternoon tea has been served in the Walled Garden) have been proving especially popular as people get together to celebrate special occasions again.

“We’ve also done a lot of maintenance treatments,” she says.

“We offer a whole range of treatments - massages, facials and body scrubs and we also do manicures, pedicures and lash lifts and tints.”

The Norfolk Mead offers a special 60-minute treatment package for £48 which changes with the season.

The spring package, which is available until the end of May, includes a cocoa candle back massage and a rose facial and the summer package, available from June to August offers an aromatic coconut back neck and shoulder massage, a salt crush foot scrub and massage and a vanilla facial.

“People might not be heading abroad on holiday this year, but these summery scents will bring holidays to them,” says Eliza.

You can almost smell the sunshine.

For full details visit norfolkmead.co.uk

The Secret Garden Spa, Congham Hall

Close to Sandringham, The Secret Garden Spa at Congham Hall is a simply beautiful place to unwind.

The Georgian manor is hidden away in 30 acres of idyllic west Norfolk parkland.

The hall is well-known for its herb garden, and it incorporates vitamin and anti-oxidant rich seasonal herbs and flowers with into its signature treatments such as the aromatic Rosemary Muscle Melt Massage (£75).

The 60-minute treatment combines stimulating lemongrass, nutmeg and rosemary with deep tissue massage to soothe sore and tight muscles.

There’s a range of spa packages available, combining treatments and use of the spa facilities, which include a 12-metre swimming pool with gorgeous views, an outside hot tub, experience showers and a thermal suite with a sauna, steam room and bio-sauna.

Visit conghamhallhotel.co.uk for full details.

Spas are able to re-open their saunas and steam rooms from Monday, May 17. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Imagine at Park Farm, Hethersett

You might only be a few miles from Norwich city centre, but you feel like you’re really getting away from all the hustle and bustle at Imagine at Park Farm, Hethersett.

Lounge by the pool with a book, unwind in the thermal suite or indulge in a luxury treatment or two – the choice is yours.

If the last year has taken its toll on your skin, there is a full menu of dreamy-sounding treatments available.

We quite fancy the 30-minute Power Breakfast Facial (£40), which includes a deep cleanse, a nutritious clay mask and a wake-up scalp massage.

And there is a range of spa day packages available, from the half day Discover experience, which includes a 30 minute treatment and 120 minutes spa time, ideal for spa newbies, right up to the full day Enrich experience, which includes 120 minutes therapist time and 320 minutes spa time.

Our shoulders are unknotting just thinking about it.

There are also Imagine spas at Wymondham, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

See the website imaginespa.co.uk for full details of facilities and treatment menus.

All facilities will have Covid-safe protocols in place, in line with government requirements. To find out specific measures, get in touch with the spas directly.