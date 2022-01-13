7 Norfolk-made podcasts that you should listen to
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Podcasts have grown in popularity in recent years, offering a new medium to share stories to audiences around the world.
A number of people in Norfolk have picked up a microphone and started their own series.
From true crime to horses, here are seven podcasts from Norfolk for people to try.
1. If women were meant to fly, the sky would be pink
Captain Enid Otun became one of the first female pilots in Africa and was the first woman to become a chief pilot in Nigeria.
Ms Otun, who has lived in Norwich since 2005, started her podcast two years ago and has gone on to release 40 episodes.
The series chronicles the ups and downs of working in a male-dominated industry while sharing inspiring stories along the way.
2. Beekeeping: Short and Sweet
Stewart Spinks of the Norfolk Honey Company is a mentor to thousands of beekeeping enthusiasts worldwide through his podcast and social media channels.
The podcast, which Mr Spinks started in 2018, shares short snippets of beekeeping advice as well as stories from his experience as a beekeeper and has found many fans interested in this growing hobby.
3. Weird Norfolk
Described as a "cabinet of curiosities," Weird Norfolk unravels the many mysterious happenings and haunting tales that have occurred in the county.
The forgotten folklore is brought to life by hosts Stacia Briggs and Siofra Connor in monthly episodes.
4. Sounds of the Sanctuary
Redwings horse sanctuary in Norfolk started its own podcast last year and has since concluded the first series.
The podcast shares stories of the rescued horses and donkeys at the sanctuary, and conversations with its expert carers and rescuers.
5. Norfolk and Good
Hosted by Enjoying Norfolk, a company that connects people with the county's businesses and attractions, Norfolk and Good sings the praises of what is on offer in the region.
Episodes are released fortnightly.
6. Unfinished
True crime fans can get their fix from this Norfolk-based podcast, which explores the most troubling cold cases in the east of England.
There are currently 21 to enjoy and new episodes are in the works.
7. Adam Buxton
The Wymondham-based comedian, actor and writer has been bringing lots of laughs and stories to his listeners since 2015.
His podcast features rambling conversations that are sometimes funny, sometimes serious and continues to be one of the most popular podcasts in the UK.