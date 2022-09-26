Norfolk named alongside Tenerife and Portugal as top autumn getaway

Norfolk has been named one of the best places for an autumn holiday - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has been named among the top destinations to book a half-term break this year.

A recent study by holiday homes expert Vrbo has seen Norfolk sit among the likes of Tenerife and Portugal as the best places to go for a trip this October.

The findings showed nearly two-thirds of people in Britain are considering taking a holiday this autumn (70pc) with the majority having already booked or made plans (60pc).

The major reasons for travelling included lower prices in off-peak season, winter sun without summer crowds and having something to look forward to after an unusual summer.

As temperatures drop, the most popular destinations on travellers’ wish lists for a half-term holiday included destinations in the UK and escapes abroad.

Norfolk ranked 10th in the list, with fellow English county Cornwall coming out on top in the survey.

Tenerife placed fourth while the Faro district in Portugal was fifth.