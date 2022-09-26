News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

Norfolk named alongside Tenerife and Portugal as top autumn getaway

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:24 PM September 26, 2022
Enjoying the spring sunshine at Wroxham Broad.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk has been named one of the best places for an autumn holiday - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has been named among the top destinations to book a half-term break this year.

A recent study by holiday homes expert Vrbo has seen Norfolk sit among the likes of Tenerife and Portugal as the best places to go for a trip this October.

The findings showed nearly two-thirds of people in Britain are considering taking a holiday this autumn (70pc) with the majority having already booked or made plans (60pc).

The major reasons for travelling included lower prices in off-peak season, winter sun without summer crowds and having something to look forward to after an unusual summer.

As temperatures drop, the most popular destinations on travellers’ wish lists for a half-term holiday included destinations in the UK and escapes abroad. 

Norfolk ranked 10th in the list, with fellow English county Cornwall coming out on top in the survey.

Tenerife placed fourth while the Faro district in Portugal was fifth.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Outwell and Caister-on-Sea are among the cheapest villages to buy a home in Norfolk

Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon