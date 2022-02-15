Meet the Norfolk gilder bringing treasures back to life

Jo Green breathes life back into beautiful period pieces. Her handiwork is held in high regard, she's a got a long client list, and her job is to use her skill and artistry in such a way you'd never know she'd touched them.

Jo Green rubbing down gesso putty on a water guilded pricket. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Gilding is a decorative technique for applying a very thin coating of gold to solid surfaces like metal, wood, porcelain or stone, and the Reepham-based artist works with all of the above on historic artwork, metal work, furniture and interiors.

"I've always been into art and art history," says Jo, who studied historic and decorative crafts at De Montford University in Lincoln.

"I went to art school and did a foundation before that, but I wanted to do something skills based so it ticked all the boxes. The course specialised in all sorts of traditional finishes and I really loved the gilding side of it and the variety of the work."

Jo Green surface cleaning a guilded decorative frame. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Jo can work on pieces dating back hundreds of years so must be careful to maintain the integrity of the original objects.

"I would never want something to look new so a lot of my work is making sure that any restoration work is done sympathetically," she explains. "My biggest aim is to do it in such a way that it can't be noticed, and that people who haven't seen the pieces before won't know they've been restored.

Jo Green filling a regency mirror frame with gesso putty. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

"A lot of it is doing very sympathetic restoration work and toning using very traditional materials to blend it in with the original finish. You can't use any modern alternatives," she explains. "You have to stick to the real, traditional material."

And she's incredibly skilled at it, working primarily with gold leaf so thin it's almost see-through. It's almost a shame that because she's so good at her craft, she doesn't receive any recognition. All in all, though, that's entirely the aim.

Jo Green burnishing a water guilded embellishment on a complex mirror frame. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

"A lot of my work is restoration - antique mirrors and frames is a big bulk of it ," she says. If there's a broken corner to a frame, I can replicate it and bring it back to life again."

Life as a gilder sees Jo based at her workshop at home, but her commissions also take her out into the elements for large-scale projects, such as restoring weather vanes, railings and gates. The gold providing both beauty and protection against the elements.

"If they couldn't be moved and had to be done in situ, they'd most likely be under cover," she says. "Gold will last longer than a paint finish, and I don't varnish anything that goes outside. You don't need to protect it because any varnish you put on top will deteriorate more quickly than the gold itself."

A restored weather vane - Credit: Jo Green

Examples of Jo's work can be found at venues both inside and out, and at varying heights. For example, the weather vanes of Bury St Edmunds Cathedral were brought down for her to very carefully gild before they could be put back in pride of place on top of the spire.

However, they were damaged on the way back up, which meant Jo having to scale the scaffolding on top of the cathedral. "I don't even want to think about how high it was, it was just very high!" she laughs. "I'm not sure I could do it now!

"I've worked on clocks on church towers, and some of them can't be removed so I've been up there in all weathers, I make sure I've got a tarpaulin over the top and I just get on with it!"

Jo Green gilding 23 carat red gold leaf onto a Norfolk Oyster. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

A head for heights was something she hadn't really factored into the work upon starting out, but it turned out to be just one of the extra skills she needed after qualifying...alongside being able to control her breathing. "The ability to hold your breath is really important," she explains. "The gold is so thin, if you breathe too heavily or sneeze it can fly about."

Jo has a varied and lengthy client list, made up of antiques collectors, dealers, private homes and several churches, having restored the organ pipes at several of Norfolk's.

Pearl oyster and scallop shell guilded in 23 carat red gold leaf. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Even though her work is largely based around history and the past, Jo was keen to create something of her own too, and during the lockdowns and restrictions of the pandemic, created a series of gilded shells - with stunning results.

"I've always wanted to have something I could take out and actually sell," says Jo. "I'd seen painted shells before and thought gilding would really suit the concave shape. I thought I would have a go and it worked really well. They're really popular.

Jo's gilded shells - Credit: Jo Green

"They are real shells and gilded on the inside. The oysters are local, they're Brancaster oysters," she explains.

"I've built it [the collection] up and I'm on the look-out for vintage shell collections - clams and things like that. Sea urchins work really well, and I do them in various shades of gold.

"I've done some shells for two local churches, so that was really special. They're called a baptismal shell and as well as having significance within the church, they were used for baptisms during Covid to reduce contact with the water in the font.

They really are stunning and, as a result, selling like hot cakes - popular with those looking for christening and wedding anniversary gifts.

Jo's shells will be in Gallery 10 at Alby Crafts throughout March, then and her wider work will also be at Holt Sunday Market in April, Burnham Deepdale's Dalegate pop up shops between June 15 and 21 and Strumpshaw Tree Fair, which takes place on July 16 and 17.

Instagram: jogreen_gildingandrestoration

Facebook @jogreengilder

