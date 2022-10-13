Dad's Army Norfolk filming locations named among BBC's most iconic places

Captain Mainwaring played by Arthur Lowe captured while filming at Lynford Hall in south Norfolk in the early 1970s. - Credit: Archant Library

Two Norfolk sites that were used as filming locations for Dad's Army have been named among the most iconic places in the BBC's history.

Thetford Guildhall and nearby Lynford Hall are included in the list, which celebrates 100 places in honour of 100 years of the national broadcaster.

The list was complied by Historic England in conjunction with its counterparts in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to celebrate the BBC's centenary year.

Thetford's Guildhall is now a museum dedicated to Dad's Army, which was filmed in the town - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Fans of the TV favourite will know Thetford was used as the fictional town of Walmington-on-Sea, and today the town's Guildhall has become a museum dedicated to the classic wartime sitcom.

Grade II listed Lynford Hall in Mundford is also on the list, which featured in Dad's Army but was also used as a filming location for You Rang, My Lord and Love on a Branch Line.

Lynford Hall was used as a filming location for Dad's Army, You Rang, My Lord and Love on a Branch Line - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Dad's Army was first aired in July 1968 and ran for 80 episodes until it came to an end in November 1977.

The comedy followed the exploits of Home Guard volunteers led by Captain George Mainwaring, who was played by Arthur Lowe.

The full list of places can be found here.