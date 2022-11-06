Mini pony and cathedral cat star in Norfolk Christmas cards

'Remembering loved ones at Christmas' is the title of the Christmas card featuring miniature Shetland pony Jack Brock with a corgi, painted by Jack's owner Ali Stearn and raising money for Dementia UK - Credit: Ali Stearn

If you're one of those super-organised folk who likes to get ahead, you might be interested to know you can now get your hands on a bevy of beautiful Christmas cards, created by local artists for Norfolk charities.

From the county's most-famous pony, to corgis, a songbird and Norwich Cathedral's cat - the breadth of artistic endeavours is incredibly varied.

Here are some of our favourites.

Jack Brock enjoys Christmas with Bunny and Bertie - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jack Brock

The rescued miniature Shetland pony from Wymondham has raised many thousands of pounds for dementia charities – and is now starring with a corgi in his latest fundraising Christmas card.

Every year Jack and his owner, Ali Stearn, raise many thousands of pounds for dementia charities and at Christmas Ali turns one of her paintings of Jack into a charity card. This year the painting 'Remembering loved ones at Christmas' shows Jack in his candlelit stable, alongside a corgi - added as a tribute to the late Queen.

"Jack received a letter from the Queen's representative in Norfolk to thank him for his work in during Covid lockdown," said Ali.

Jack is used to the limelight as, in addition to his roles as a family pet, dementia ambassador and care home visitor he is also hired to carry confetti at weddings.

He's known across East Anglia for his visits to care homes, and during the pandemic Ali took him on window visits to cheer up care residents and staff.

Last year he starred on Hello magazine’s Instagram feed – between posts about David Beckham and Jennifer Lawrence. And this year he won a fancy dress prize in this year’s Aylsham Show, dressed as a royal corgi.

Jack always plays an important part in the family’s Christmas, even hanging his own stocking with Ali’s children Bunny and Bertie, and joining them for Christmas dinner.

This year Jack's card is in aid of Dementia UK but he has also starred on a charity card Ali created to raise money for the Bob Champion Cancer Trust. She was just three when her mum married jockey Bob Champion, who became her stepfather.

The cards are available from jackbrock.co.uk

Winter song - a Christmas card for Norfolk Wildlife Trust - Credit: Sarah Bays

Wild Things

One of the first charity Christmas cards ever created was sold in aid of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust in 1930. For more than 50 years local artist Jack Harrison painted a picture for the trust to use for the occasion.

The tradition continues to this day, with the work of several Norfolk painters and print-makers featured on cards for Christmas 2022.

They include starry seed heads, a skein of wildfowl flying over a wintry, watery landscape, and a songbird perched on a berry-laden branch, all designed by artists living and working in the county including Max Angus, Sarah Bays, Niki Bowers, Colin Burns and Angie Lewin. The money they raise will help protect and restore the county’s wildlife and wild places.

The cards are available from the Norfolk Wildlife Trust website norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk/christmas

Norwich Cathedral Christmas card - Credit: Bill Smith

Cathedral Cat

Norwich Cathedral Close in the snow is pretty much the perfect festive scene so it is no wonder the Christmas cards on sale in aid of the cathedral this year feature its beautiful spire, windows, choir – and cat.

One shows the choir singing in the snow outside the building, and another shows Budge the cathedral cat, cat-napping beside the cathedral Christmas tree.

The cards are available from the Cathedral Gift Shop and all profits go towards the maintenance of Norwich Cathedral.

St Martins chef Robert Lamacraft runs art sessions with residents - Credit: St Martins



Helping the Homeless

Robert Lamacraft works as a chef for Norfolk homelessness charity St Martins – but also runs art sessions with residents and has helped them create Christmas cards. One of the charity’s fundraising cards this year was designed by residents of its Highwater House, who are experiencing homelessness, poor mental health or addiction. “Creative activities like art are a successful way of engaging our residents and building up their self-esteem,” said Helen Baldry of St Martins.

The cards are on sale at the St Martins Donation Station in Anglia Square, Norwich, the Original Christmas Card Shop at St Peter Mancroft Church, and online at shop.stmartinshousing.org.uk

One of the cards on sale in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) - Credit: East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH)

Helping Children

Internationally-renowned Norfolk artist Lucy Loveheart has created two Christmas card designs for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The charity cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and supports their families. Its three hospices include The Nook, in Framingham Earl, near Norwich, and this year's cards include a snowy village scene with the message “Christmas Greetings from Norfolk.” All 20 designs are on sale at the charity’s 44 shops across East Anglia and can be bought online at each.org.uk/shop

Norwich Cathedral by Gerard Stamp - a Christmas card sold in aid of the countryside charity CPRE Norfolk - Credit: Gerard Stamp

Country Scenes

A fine watercolour painting of Norwich Cathedral, by artist Gerard Stamp, is helping raise money for countryside charity CPRE Norfolk.

Its other Christmas card this year is a beautiful photograph of a heron in the snow, taken by by Norman Wyatt, of the Chet Valley Photography Club. The cards are available at cprenorfolk.org.uk and at the Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card shop in St Peter Mancroft church, Norwich.

A stained glass angel in Garboldisham church is the Norfolk Churches Trust card this Christmas - Credit: Kate Griffin

Ode to an Angel

A stained glass angel which glows from the window of Garboldisham church is raising money for Norfolk Churches Trust this Christmas.

The angel is part of a window created in memory of George Molineux-Montgomerie, who died fighting for his country in France in 1915. It was photographed by Kate Griffin, and was one of the winning images in the 2020 Bike Ride photographic competition.

The Norfolk Churches Trust supports churches of all denominations across the county, helping keep the county's treasury of churches open and in use at the heart of their communities. It also cares for 13 redundant churches.

Its Christmas card is available from norfolkchurchestrust.org.uk/product/christmas-card-2022

The 2022 Redwings Christmas card - Credit: Redwings

Horses

The UK’s largest horse charity is based in Norfolk, with visitor centres in Aylsham and Caldecott near Fritton. Redwings began in Norfolk in 1984 with the rescue of a single pony and now cares for 1,500 horses, ponies, donkeys and mules.

Its Christmas cards are available from shop.redwings.org.uk

Bethlehem

The John Aves Education Project was founded in memory of Norfolk clergyman John Aves who collapsed and died, aged just 52, in Bethlehem, while helping in a refugee camp. It has helped more than 70 young people living in Palestinian refugee camps go to university to study courses such as science, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, midwifery, nursing and engineering.

John served in Norfolk churches including Attleborough and St Peter Mancroft and St Giles in Norwich and the charity his family and friends launched in his name is selling Christmas ornaments made from fragments of broken glass collected from the streets of Bethlehem as well as cards – one designed by John’s cousin, wildlife artist Bridgette James. jaep.org.uk

Robin by Norwich artist Bridgette James is one of the Christmas cards sold in aid of the John Aves Education Project - Credit: Bridgette James

For lots more charity Christmas cards visit the Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop in St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Around 100 volunteers will be selling cards, Monday to Saturday, 10.45am-3pm, until December 18 with every penny raised going to charity.



