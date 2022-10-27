10 Norfolk locations named among best places to live in England

Holt has been named as one of the best places to live in England - Credit: Chris Taylor

Ten Norfolk locations feature on an annual list naming the top 250 places to live in England in 2023.

The list by Muddy Stilettos, which compiles cities, towns and villages, is designed to be an insider guide to prospective house buyers looking to relocate.

With its "bootiful" beaches, broads and boltholes, the lifestyle blog said Norfolk is a "great place to live".

It also describes the county as having one of the best food scenes in the UK with "amazing local producers".

Holt is hailed as a "beautiful Georgian town".

Explaining the nomination, Muddy Stilettos wrote: "It is packed with cobbled alleyways, tempting independent shops, delis and galleries.

"A spate of hip openings have given the spot a new lease of life.

"Come winter, the place is famed for its twinkly Christmas lights and the yearly switch-on."

Burnham Market has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK

Burnham Market, which was recently named the poshest place to live in Norfolk, also made it onto the list.

It praises the village's location, which is surrounded by "world-class" beaches and stately homes as well as its "fab" food and drink offerings.

Norwich was also among the ten Norfolk locations named as the best places to live.

Norwich Market and Norwich Castle Museum

Muddy Stilettos wrote: "With its indie shops, buzzy cultural scene and riverside walks Norwich more than celebrates its nickname the Fine City."

The city is also described as being one of the most "vegan-friendly" in the UK.

The other Norfolk spots are Wroxham, Surlingham, Great Massingham, Wymondham, Diss, King's Lynn and Aylsham.







