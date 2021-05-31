6 Norfolk ceramicists you need to know about

Published: 7:45 PM May 31, 2021

Thanks to TV's Great Pottery Throw Down more people than ever are discovering the joy of ceramics. We meet some of the county's talented makers.

Humbleyard

Maz Stuart says that she has been working with clay “since I could get my hands in the mud in the back garden.”

“I remember my Dad cursing the claggy clay when digging the garden – I loved it,” she laughs.

“I got more into clay when doing a college course with a range of horrendous things made and found a BA in Fine Art ceramics in the wonderful environment of Bretton Hall in Yorkshire set in the stunning landscape of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. There I met Scott Stuart, my husband, on the Painting course. We then both went into teaching art.”

The ethos of Humbleyard came from a conversation between Maz and Scott about wanting to explore making functional pottery for use in the home, and it having an identity routed in Norfolk and their home in Swardeston.

The area was divided into hundreds and is known as Humbleyard from Anglo Saxon times.

“We liked how the name would give a sense of how we wanted the ware to feel, humble daily use ready in the kitchen waiting for your creations of food, scent or flowers,” says Maz.

“The colours and textures are all about the landscape of Norfolk, from the fields to coast, flint, sea, big summer skies with earthy browns, white chalks and black flint. The plate forms we use are very organic pebble shapes irregular and tactile, making you feel the hand of the maker.”

In 2011 they founded the work and teaching space Studiodo in Norwich.

“We saw the skills of the older potters disappearing and wanting to create a place where people could come when they needed to move beyond evening class but weren’t sure or didn’t have the space/knowledge for the expensive equipment required for firing ceramics.

"A natural progression was to offer accessible short taster courses in the evenings. We started as three members and we have now had many successful makers use the space when starting out as a launchpad for their own practice.

"Some of our talented makers then also teach with us in the evening classes, sharing their skills, such as the amazing Kay Yeoman and Mark Mann.

"We also offer a volunteer position which lovely Meredith Adams (@MotherofPots) currently holds giving access to the facilities for learning and developing in our creative environment.

"From our Studiodo members, many go onto create their own ceramic practice, Polly Fern and Rachel Cocker independent illustrator makers, Paige Mitchell owner and maker at Elm, more recently Bynoo (Nathalie Hammond) and Eleanor Torbati Ceramics of Reclaiym studio have set up.

"For some members it has been a way of reconnecting as artists with clay in a communal space, and returning to their clay skills for such as artists Tamlin Lundberg and Jan Crombie,” says Maz. See humbleyard.org and studiodo.co.uk for more.

Ruthanne Tudball

Ruthanne grew up in California and says that being close to the mountains, sea and Mojave Desert have been essential to her inspiration for her work.

She moved across the pond in 1968 and discovered the lure of clay when she found some handmade bowls in a Cardiff Market.

She taught herself to throw from a book and gradually kitted out her home with a wheel and a kiln.

In 1987 Ruthanne started attending the renowned Goldsmith’s College part-time and was able to spend three days a week immersed in working with clay and researching and experimenting with soda glazing.

She graduated with a commendation.

Norfolk has been her home since 2004 and her pots are mainly stoneware with some porcelain and are soda vapour glazed with bicarbonate of soda, which creates texture and warm colour, in a gas/wood fired kiln and are fired to 1,300C.

Ruthanne specialises in throwing on the wheel, but she says that during the lockdowns of the last 14 months she has changed her way of working.

“I took the opportunity to look at a new way of working, building with facets,” she says. ruthannetudball.com

Maria Starling

Based in Norwich’s Golden Triangle, Maria Starling designs bold and beautiful geometric patterned tiles.

She says that she has always loved working with colour and pattern, right from childhood, and after studying art and design at college started out in mosaic design in London.

She started designing tiles when she relocated to Norfolk.

Maria designs the patterns and the tiles are hand made by skilled artisans.

As well as cement and glazed terracotta tiles, Maria is about to launch a new range of porcelain tiles, which don’t need sealing so they can be used outdoors on patios and pathways as well as inside on floors and walls.

“I like to think I have an individual style that has embraced the traditional cement tile while updating it, with bold, and colourful patterns which are more suited to a contemporary setting.

"The designs keep coming and I can’t wait to produce more in both the cement and porcelain range,” says Maria.

Maria’s designs are available through her website mariastarling.com, and she is hoping they will be stocked at stores locally soon.

Hiroko Aono-Billson

Hiroko Aono-Billson is co-owner of KOBO A-B, a Japanese homewares and lifestyle store in Norwich.

She first started to work with clay when she was 21 and attended a short course at Camden Arts Centre in London.

“I went on to study on a pre-foundation course at Morley College, also in London, and learnt more about pottery and ceramics under the tutorage of Angus Sutie,” she says.

Hiroko describes herself as being “fascinated” by Japanese tableware and it influences her work and practice.

As well as throwing on a wheel she enjoys making pinch pots by hand.

She says that her pottery practice has been a great outlet for her during the pandemic.

“In 2019 I was attending an adult ed pottery course at Wensum Lodge [in Norwich] run by Tim Willey. But the spring course last year got cancelled due to the Covid outbreak.

"My husband who is also my business partner suggested that I purchase a ‘whirler’ and some clay so I could continue to work at home and I am now part of Lost Yard Studios, there are four of us, potters and ceramic artists sharing a studio on St Augustines Street, in Norwich.

“I found the making was a great help to me mentally as I felt a little bit lost and worried about the future and our business, with the lockdown and uncertainty of everything.

"Being involved and participating in a creative hobby, especially if it is with your hands, in my opinion, is good for your mind general wellbeing.”

See Hiroko’s work on Instagram at @aono_pottery and @lostyardstudio

Kate Vogler

Kate began working with clay during her Fine Art degree in sculpture at what was then Norwich School of Art.

After a postgraduate course, she taught ceramics at Norwich’s Hewett School.

“I learnt on the job, understanding more about clay and its endless range of possibilities. It’s a medium from which you never stop learning,” says Kate.

“Clay is so malleable; wonderful shapes can be formed. Textures arise accidentally and sometimes surprise the maker, asking to be developed within the piece. Working in clay is a lovely way to express yourself, either by making a study of something that you’re passionate about, or revealing a powerful emotion.”

Kate makes pots built from coils of clay and her inspiration comes from weathered places, such as hills, seas and rivers.

“The surface patterns occur after smoking the already burnished and fired porous pots in seaweed or sawdust. Some pots are fumed; others are pit fired in wood. Oxides are added, these react with the heat of the flames, leaving explosions of colour on the surface of the pots. Now and then, drawing inks are used too. Having controlled the shape, I love the unpredictability of the emerging markings. The bare, unglazed vessels feel somehow ancient and tactile.

“Recently, I’ve been making hidden bird vessels. The birds are carved into the clay surface. Like cave paintings they are barely noticeable, concealed within the natural surface colouring,” she says.

“I love the way that anyone can be creative with clay, often becoming completely absorbed in whatever they are making. Working with refugees some time ago, they told me that they were able to leave the difficulties of relocation and their pasts aside.

“Whilst enjoying the structure and the discipline of the craft, I find that working in clay allows me and those I teach to become almost meditative. Released from immediate thoughts of the day, reflections upon other things are allowed to surface and be incorporated within whatever is being created.”

Tricia Francis

Tricia has been making pots for more than 40 years.

“I grew up in Paston where my parents owned the village shop which my grandfather had started in the 1940’s and I first started making pots in the garage behind the shop in 1980.

"I fell in love with clay at teacher training college when I first climbed on to a potter’s wheel and I’ve never lost that passion for fashioning useful items from basically earth and water on a simple wheel. It’s a primal thing, a connection with the simplest of materials, tools and techniques that have largely remained unchanged for centuries,” she says.

Tricia says that everything she makes has a purpose and is mostly related to food and drink.

“Be it affordable mugs and bowls to use everyday or large platters, beer jugs and salad bowls that decorate eating and drinking on a special occasion. [And] My love of the coastal landscape inspires the way I decorate my pots with shades of grey, blue and soft green.”

As well as tableware, Tricia is also known for her beautiful house name plates.

“Clay is such amazing stuff and working with it can be very therapeutic. Again, it’s a primal thing, working with the natural elements, all your senses are engaged and no two people will ever create the same finished item however hard they try so every item produced is truly unique, just like the person who made it.”

To see more about Tricia’s work visit triciafrancispottery.co.uk