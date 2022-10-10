Norfolk named among best holiday destinations in the UK

Norfolk has been named among the best places for a staycation in the UK - Credit: Archant

With its "royal attractions, wonderful wildlife and stunning scenery", Norfolk has been named among the best places for a staycation in the UK.

Country Living, the lifestyle and home magazine, listed the county in its list of 14 of the best holiday destinations to visit.

It writes that Norfolk is a "marvellous destination for your UK bucket list".

It adds: "Marvel at its windmills, watch the seals and their pups, and be amazed by the unspoilt countryside.

"There's no better way to explore Norfolk's charms than by train, with the Bittern Line, Poppy Line, Bure Valley Railway and the Mid-Norfolk Railway providing relaxing rides."

The article also mentions a "five-day escape" with County Living Holidays in Norfolk which includes a visit to the Royal Sandringham Estate and a talk with historian Lucy Worsley as well as three railway journeys and a cruise along the Broads on a paddle steamer - taking place next year.







