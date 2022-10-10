News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

Norfolk named among best holiday destinations in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:55 AM October 10, 2022
Sandringham Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk has been named among the best places for a staycation in the UK - Credit: Archant

With its "royal attractions, wonderful wildlife and stunning scenery", Norfolk has been named among the best places for a staycation in the UK. 

Country Living, the lifestyle and home magazine, listed the county in its list of 14 of the best holiday destinations to visit. 

It writes that Norfolk is a "marvellous destination for your UK bucket list".

It adds: "Marvel at its windmills, watch the seals and their pups, and be amazed by the unspoilt countryside.

"There's no better way to explore Norfolk's charms than by train, with the Bittern Line, Poppy Line, Bure Valley Railway and the Mid-Norfolk Railway providing relaxing rides."

The article also mentions a "five-day escape" with County Living Holidays in Norfolk which includes a visit to the Royal Sandringham Estate and a talk with historian Lucy Worsley as well as three railway journeys and a cruise along the Broads on a paddle steamer - taking place next year.



Norfolk
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Work under way on a housing development beside the A149 Cromer Road on the outskirts of Hunstanton

Breckland Council

New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk

New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The days when horses were the kings of the road. The Main Road is now the High Street

The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'

Derek James

Logo Icon
Norfolk Police at the scene of the incident along Dereham Road, Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon