Why I love Norfolk - Nick Rubins

Memory

My family, when I was a boy, often holidayed in Cromer. We stayed at the Hotel De Paris and spent our time visiting Cromer Pier and playing in the local park. It holds very fond memories – so much so, that when it was my mother’s 80th birthday, the whole family descended upon Cromer for a weekend of memories. We reminisced and made some more!

Landmark

Lathams of Potter Heigham – I love this place! The Norfolk Broads are absolutely stunning and our store is nestled right in the heart of them. It’s the perfect place to spend the day and also to stock up on holiday essentials. They do a great afternoon tea too.

Beach

Wells-next-the-Sea – I’ve enjoyed so many long walks with the dog and happy days in the sea with my own family here. The beach is beautiful and the quaint little town also has a lot to offer.

Town, city or village

It has to be Cromer, based on my fond childhood memories of our family holidays. It’s a place that will always hold a very special place in my heart. We opened a QD store in Cromer just over five years ago and I always love an excuse to pop into town whenever I’m passing.

Place to eat

I really enjoy eating at Farmyard Restaurant in Norwich. Every meal I’ve ever had there has been excellent. It’s always top of my list of places to go when I’m eating out in the city and I enjoy taking my dad Danny (chairman of the QD Group) there too.

Pub

It’s got to be The Recruiting Sergeant at Coltishall. It’s an institution in its own right. Nicki and her family are so welcoming and it is consistently great. Like a proper pub should be – excellent ales and great food in a friendly atmosphere.

Attraction or day out

Anywhere on the north Norfolk coast in the summer always provides a great day out. You can be sure of lovely food and the feeling of a special getaway on one of the county’s beautiful beaches, even if it’s just a day trip.

Something that happens every year

The Royal Norfolk Show has to be the winner. The show is a Norfolk institution, showcasing some of the brilliant things that make up Norfolk. From displays in the Grand Ring to delicious local food, it really highlights the many great reasons why this county is so special. It’s the perfect day out for all ages – so much to see and do.

Favourite Norfolk shop

Well, this one is easy! I’d choose any of the following: QD Gorleston, QD Kings Lynn, QD Norwich Anglia Square, QD Wisbech, QD Swaffham, QD Dereham, QD Cromer, QD North Walsham or QD Attleborough! Or if I’m in the mood for a spot of gardening, I’d go to Cherry Lane at Pulham Market or Cherry Lane South View in Fritton. Of course, Lathams is a firm favourite in the heart of the Norfolk Broads too!

Export

I think this would have to be Woodforde’s Brewery. It’s a real gem that has been brewing just outside Norwich for 40 years. It is great to have such a lovely brewery producing excellent beers and craft ales on our doorstep.

East Anglia’s discount retailer the QD Group includes QD (quality discount) stores, Cherry Lane garden centres, Thing-Me-Bobs and Lathams of Potter Heigham. The business was set up in 1985 by Nick’s father, current QD chairman, Danny Rubins, with the first QD store, in Anglia Square, Norwich, still there today.