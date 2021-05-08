Why walking is a great way to get active

Published: 11:00 AM May 8, 2021

During the past year, as the country has gone through various lockdowns, many people have rediscovered the benefits that walking can have for our physical and mental health.

May is National Walking Month and the event’s organiser, Living Streets, the charity for everyday walking, undertook research to find out what people enjoyed most about walking more and what would encourage them to keep walking as lockdown restrictions ease.

The vast majority of those polled enjoyed the health benefits offered by a daily walk, with 76 per cent naming physical health benefits and 56 per cent the mental health benefits of being active. Walking was also seen as a good way to meet friends and family in a safe and legal way (36%) and to discover new places (29%), whilst one in five (21%) enjoyed the financial savings from walking instead of driving.

Meeting up with friends and family was particularly important to younger people, with over half (56%) of 18-24 year olds using a walk to keep in touch during lockdown.

Traffic levels initially fell during lockdown, leading to improvements in congestion, air quality and noise pollution. And Living Streets wants people to keep walking their short journeys and polled people to find out what would encourage them to keep putting one foot in front of the other.

Health benefits came out top, with 74 per cent saying they would continue walking to maintain their physical health and 54 per cent to maintain their mental health.

Respondents also recognised the wider benefits from walking more with 33 per cent saying they would keep walking to reduce their carbon footprint, 27 per cent to reduce air pollution and 22 per cent to reduce traffic.

Living Streets is urging the public to ‘Walk this May’ for National Walking Month.

The charity has launched an online pledge, asking people to commit to walk a certain number of short journeys each week.

After making their pledge, people are shown how many miles they will walk, calories they will burn and the amount of CO2 they will avert compared to if they drove those journeys.

“Walking is good for our minds, our bodies and our neighbourhoods and has helped us stay active and connected this past year. As well as the mental and physical health benefits, we have seen the improvements to congestion and air quality when people drive less. That’s why we want people to #WalkThisMay. By walking the roadmap out of the pandemic, we can emerge healthier and happier,” says Mary Creagh, chief executive of Living Streets.

As non-essential shops re-open, the poll also asked what would encourage people to return to their local high street.

Over a third of respondents would visit if there were more outdoor eating areas (38%), more public toilets (36%) and less cluttered pavements (34%).

Respondents also identified measures to make their high streets more welcoming, including more places to stop and rest (31%), more trees (30%) and less pollution (29%). More than one in four would visit their high street more if there was less traffic (27%).

Walk your way to better health

Simple and free, walking is one of the easiest ways to get active and become healthier.

It can help you build stamina, burn excess calories and make your heart healthier.

And exercising outdoors can really boost your mental health too.

There’s no need to worry about how many steps you’re doing.

According to the NHS, just a 10-minute brisk daily walk has lots of health benefits and counts towards the 150 minutes of exercise which it’s recommended we all take every week.

If you’re currently not very active, make sure that you increase your walking distance gradually.

Speed-wise, a brisk walk is about three miles an hour, which is faster than a stroll.

The way to tell if you’re going at the right pace is if you can still talk, but can’t sing the words to a song.

The NHS’s free Active 10 app can be downloaded to your smartphone from the App Store or Google Play and it will tell you if you’re walking quickly enough.

Unlike some activities, you need very little kit to get started. Most importantly, make sure that your shoes or trainers are comfortable, supportive and don’t cause blisters.

If you’re planning a longer walk it’s a good idea to a good idea to take some water and healthy snacks with you to keep you hydrated and fuelled - and also pack some sunscreen and a sun hat in your backpack as you never know when the sun will come out.

And if you start going for longer walks more regularly, you might want to invest in a waterproof jacket and some specialist walking shoes, especially if you’re doing more challenging routes.

If you need some motivation, if you incorporate walking into your daily routine it will become a habit.

For example, walk all or part of your journey to work, walk to the shops or leave the car at home for shorter journeys, walk the children to school, take the stairs instead of lifts or an escalator and arrange a regular meet up for a walk with a friend.

If you're out for a walk music or your favourite podcast can help the time pass and take your mind off the effort.

It also helps to mix things up and vary your routes.

As many of us have discovered during the lockdowns, you don’t have to head to the countryside or coast to enjoy a walk - towns and cities offer plenty of interesting walks, right on your doorstep, including parks, heritage trails, riverside paths, woodlands, heaths and nature reserves.

Perhaps consider joining a walking group.

As well as getting active and helping with motivation, you might also make new social connections.

The Ramblers’ Walking for Health scheme is England’s largest network of health walks – currently there are around 1,800 weekly walks, including all over Norfolk and Suffolk, with around 70,000 people taking part.

The walks are short and over easy terrain, and are open to everyone but are especially aimed at those who are least active. To find one near you go to www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/walkfinder



