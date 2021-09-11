Why I love Norfolk - David Powles

Published: 8:00 PM September 11, 2021

Memory

That’s a hard one to start with, but being a bit of a football obsessive I think I’ll have to go with those first few trips to Carrow Road. The memories are a bit hazy, but I can distinctly recall the feeling of excitement as I walked hand in hand with my Dad down the big hill off Southgate Lane and Carrow Road suddenly came into full view. Everyone remembers their first Norwich City match, even if the details are scant. Mine was a pretty dull 0-0 draw versus Manchester City in 1985. But it was still fun enough to get me hooked. 25 years later I love taking my own children to games in the hope they forge similar happy memories.

Landmark

Given how fond I am of Norwich as a city, I’m going to have to go with Norwich Cathedral and in particular the view of it that you get from the top of Mousehold Heath.

Beach

So many choices, so I’m going to go for two, Wells-next-the-Sea and Cromer. We recently holidayed for a week at Wells and it really does have it all. But I also absolutely love Cromer and think it has a splendid atmosphere and great views from all angles. I’ve a soft spot for Mundesley and Hemsby too – mainly developed from years of ‘going to the machines’ since I was a child.

Town/City or Village

I’m incredibly fond of my own village of Hethersett, having made so many friends there and because of how great it is for families. It’s also handily close to Norwich so you feel like you still live in the city, but get all the benefits village life can bring. It does need more facilities and services though!

Place to eat

Unfortunately, I don’t get to go out as much as I used to since having children, but my wife and I’s favourite current restaurant is Haggle, the Turkish restaurant in St Benedict’s. We spent 10 days in Istanbul for our first anniversary and really developed a love for the food.

Pub

What’s a pub? I’m joking. Norwich in particular has stacks of great pubs and I’d say my favourite are the half a dozen or so that run along St Benedict’s Street, including the Rumsey Wells, Ten Bells (when it’s open) and The Brewhouse.

Attraction or day out

You can’t beat a trip to Yarmouth. We always do pretty much the same activities of Joyland, crazy golf, miniature village, Pleasure Beach and machines – but you can always guarantee the kids will go home happy – and more importantly tired and ready for bed!

Thing that happens every year

I’m a massive fan of the Lord Mayor’s Celebrations and, pre-Covid, it’s often one of the first things I’d mark the diary out with and try to find a few families to join us for the day. I love that the entertainment around the parade has become bigger and better in recent years and really look forward to seeing what Norwich City Council do with the event when it returns in 2021. A shout out for Norfolk Day of course!

Shop

I’ll admit I’m not a big shopper. Is it wrong to say the Norwich City club shop?

Export

I’ll admit I wasn’t a fan of Colman’s Mustard – but I am a big fan of taking tours around Lotus to see how they make the cars, even though I’m not really a car fan. I’ll award a close second to the many great breweries we have, in particular Woodforde’s and Norfolk Brewhouse.





