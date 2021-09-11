News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

Why I love Norfolk - David Powles

Logo Icon

David Powles

Published: 8:00 PM September 11, 2021   
David Powles picking the winners for the Norfolk Day prize draw. Photo: Antony Kelly

EDP editor David Powles loves celebrating Norfolk Day each summer - Credit: Antony Kelly

Memory 

That’s a hard one to start with, but being a bit of a football obsessive I think I’ll have to go with those first few trips to Carrow Road. The memories are a bit hazy, but I can distinctly recall the feeling of excitement as I walked hand in hand with my Dad down the big hill off Southgate Lane and Carrow Road suddenly came into full view. Everyone remembers their first Norwich City match, even if the details are scant. Mine was a pretty dull 0-0 draw versus Manchester City in 1985. But it was still fun enough to get me hooked. 25 years later I love taking my own children to games in the hope they forge similar happy memories. 

Landmark 

Given how fond I am of Norwich as a city, I’m going to have to go with Norwich Cathedral and in particular the view of it that you get from the top of Mousehold Heath. 

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer beach, with the pier in the distance - Credit: Denise Bradley

Beach 

You may also want to watch:

So many choices, so I’m going to go for two, Wells-next-the-Sea and Cromer. We recently holidayed for a week at Wells and it really does have it all. But I also absolutely love Cromer and think it has a splendid atmosphere and great views from all angles. I’ve a soft spot for Mundesley and Hemsby too – mainly developed from years of ‘going to the machines’ since I was a child.  

Town/City or Village 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
  2. 2 Man who was late to take son to school event jailed for fatal A47 crash
  3. 3 'The Clara Amfo Arms': Norfolk pub renamed after Radio 1 DJ
  1. 4 No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash
  2. 5 Deli owners speak out about seven-year hate campaign
  3. 6 Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen
  4. 7 Why police were called to attend a heated Norfolk council meeting
  5. 8 Pride protest will be held outside Norfolk village sex club
  6. 9 Second-hand car dealer taken to court over vehicle with dangerous faults
  7. 10 Porsche drink-driver tasered by police after hitting 95mph on A47

I’m incredibly fond of my own village of Hethersett, having made so many friends there and because of how great it is for families. It’s also handily close to Norwich so you feel like you still live in the city, but get all the benefits village life can bring. It does need more facilities and services though! 

Haggle. Photo: ER

Haggle in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Place to eat 

Unfortunately, I don’t get to go out as much as I used to since having children, but my wife and I’s favourite current restaurant is Haggle, the Turkish restaurant in St Benedict’s. We spent 10 days in Istanbul for our first anniversary and really developed a love for the food. 

Pub 

What’s a pub? I’m joking. Norwich in particular has stacks of great pubs and I’d say my favourite are the half a dozen or so that run along St Benedict’s Street, including the Rumsey Wells, Ten Bells (when it’s open) and The Brewhouse. 

Attraction or day out 

You can’t beat a trip to Yarmouth. We always do pretty much the same activities of Joyland, crazy golf, miniature village, Pleasure Beach and machines – but you can always guarantee the kids will go home happy – and more importantly tired and ready for bed! 

Thing that happens every year

I’m a massive fan of the Lord Mayor’s Celebrations and, pre-Covid, it’s often one of the first things I’d mark the diary out with and try to find a few families to join us for the day. I love that the entertainment around the parade has become bigger and better in recent years and really look forward to seeing what Norwich City Council do with the event when it returns in 2021. A shout out for Norfolk Day of course! 

Shop 

I’ll admit I’m not a big shopper. Is it wrong to say the Norwich City club shop?

Export 

I’ll admit I wasn’t a fan of Colman’s Mustard – but I am a big fan of taking tours around Lotus to see how they make the cars, even though I’m not really a car fan. I’ll award a close second to the many great breweries we have, in particular Woodforde’s and Norfolk Brewhouse. 


We'd love to hear what you love about Norfolk. Email charlotte.smith-jarvis.co.uk

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo of the Old Hall Inn at Sea Palling, when it was operating as a pub. 

Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been arrested after her car flipped and crashed into three others on Churchill Road in Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Wanted man

Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Great Hockham in August 2019.

Woman jailed for causing deaths of 'loving' couple in crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon