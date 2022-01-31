Take a sneak peak at East Anglian indie brand My Doris's spring collection

Indie fashion brand My Doris is about to launch its SS22 collection - Credit: My Doris

“Anything that’s bold and bright is what I get most excited about,” says Katie Williamson.

The founder of the East Anglian accessories and homeware brand My Doris is talking about the ethos behind the indie label.

Katie Williamson, founder of East Anglian indie accessories brand My Doris - Credit: My Doris

The countdown is on to the launch of their spring/summer 2022 collection in early February.

And Katie says that their aim was to be joyful and optimistic - think playful retro smiley faces and clashing hues.

“There’s a lot of enamel jewellery coming in, really bright, bold colours, in clashing pinks, oranges, greens, that is mega on trend and really joyful. I think we all need this year,” she says.

Eyes are a key motif in My Doris's SS22 accessories collection - Credit: My Doris

“And trend-wise there are still a lot of eye motifs - that’s a motif that’s running through a lot of fashion and accessory lines.”

Katie started the brand from the kitchen table at her Suffolk home with a capsule collection of 20 pieces of jewellery back in 2017.

She now employs a team of nine people at a 2,000 square foot warehouse in Bury St Edmunds, with 2,000 lines which are stocked at hundreds of boutiques across the UK.

“I’ve always had an eye for design and have been entrepreneurial,” says Katie, who founded the label when she and her young family moved back to Suffolk from Scotland and she wanted to create something that would fit around their life.

“I love all things vintage, quirky, funky – anything that’s a bit of a statement and quite bold,” she says. “I’ve always loved looking round flea markets, love a charity shop find, I’m always looking for something that’s unique.”

My Doris's SS22 collection includes colourful enamel candlesticks and tinket dishes - Credit: My Doris

Katie has also travelled extensively, which was another big influence on the brand.

“I love exploring and trying to find something new, whether it’s in this country or further afield,” she says. “I’ve travelled in India and I’ve always had an appreciation of the craftmanship that you can see there.”

She called the brand My Doris after her dad’s nickname for her mum and created her first capsule collection of bold costume jewellery pieces in collaboration with small producers in Jaipur and Turkey.

“I took them to a trade show and it all sold really well. From there I started sketching out and designing new pieces and getting new pieces created,” says Katie.

About a year and a half in, Katie branched out further, creating a limited collection of clutch bags made using beautiful handwoven silks from a supplier in Uzbekistan and from there started producing cushions, hair accessories and more.

Accessories from My Doris's SS22 collection, which launches in early February - Credit: My Doris

During the last couple of years, Katie has continued to grow their homeware lines.

“As people have been staying at home more, that has become a key part of the business now. We do ceramics and enamelware vases and candlesticks. And we’re always trying to showcase beautiful craftmanship – that's very important to us and is always a key part of the mix when we’re deciding on new products,” she says.

During the pandemic they collaborated with their supplier in Turkey to make face masks, with £1 from each sold going to Unicef to help their vaccine roll-out in the developing world.

They started with a run of 500 and ended up selling 25,000 - little wonder that it’s one of Katie’s highlights of the last five years.

“As well as trying to use traditional crafts, we’ve got particular suppliers that have a specific type of technique that they use, say, for example bead work, so we’re always looking at ways to develop new products to give them more business,” says Katie.

“And other inspirations are a combination of what I personally love, which is colour, vibrancy, something that’s going to make a statement and feels relatively unique.”

Looking forward to later in the year, My Doris's high summer collection is bursting with optimism.

“For high summer we’ve got beautiful new vases, cushions, fabulous new jewellery and some lovely velvet make-up bags and purses, which would make perfect holiday accessories – fingers crossed people can be getting away this year.”

See mydoris.co.uk for more.