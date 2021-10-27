We're in such a muddled mess over mask wearing

Opinion

Published: 1:38 PM October 27, 2021

Face masks will no longer be a legal requirement from July 19. But the government says we should continue wearing them - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you an on or an off?

A committed on-er or a fervent off-er? Or an on-off-on-off go with the flow-er?

Mask wearing has taken on a whole new level of dilemma since rules were relaxed.

Should you slip one on whenever you’re inside anywhere enclosed, to protect your self and others, out of courtesy and should it be made mandatory again to solve this rampant confusion?

As if it’s not stressful enough playing the Hunt The…game amid shortages of what we need or like – hunt the flu jab (full marks for perseverance if you can book yours), hunt the Covid booster (ditto) and hunt the Christmas turkey two months early, the etiquette on whether to wear a mask is so unclear, it’s a mess.

We like being told what to do. Rules bring clarity – and are there to break.

Muddled messaging from the government, with its Cabinet that can’t decide and Jacob Rees Mogg’s declaration that masks are unnecessary if you know people, the rest of us are befuddled.

The message seems to be a vaccine policy is the greatest protection so there’s no need for government rules on mask-wearing.





Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a mask, which will no longer be a legal requirement from Monday but ministers say we should keep wearing them - Credit: PA

But, outside Westminster, the rest of us haven’t a clue.

In figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last week, 82% of adults said they had worn a mask outside their home in the previous seven days – a drop from 86% the previous month. This seems far too high.

It’s rare to see a mask in a shop now.

To avoid a quandary, I usually opt to wear one, despite the off looks that I’m some kind of super-fearer who missed the mask off memo when I zip around my local Co-Op.

At the weekend, in Norwich pubs and restaurants, I went maskless because I took a different handbag without one, although I did attempt to fashion a face covering out of a dog poo bag in my pocket but was advised the risk of suffocation was probably higher than covid. I felt a hypocrite and careless without one.

In Scotland, face coverings are still compulsory in restaurants, bars, shops, entertainment venues and places of worship, as well as for children over the age of 12 in schools. In England, they are “expected and recommended” in crowded and enclosed places, but not legally required.

No rules, however, health secretary, Sajid Javid, warns we could be seeing a record 100,000 new infections every day this winter.

If that statistic isn’t a red flag to get our masks on, what would be?

Javid chooses his words carefully: “There are many things we can all do, like wearing face coverings in crowded or close spaces, even though, as the person leading the government’s battle against Covid, is maskless in the crowded hot air-filled unventilated Commons.

Mask wearing appears to be led by group think and peer pressure. If people you like do, you follow, like sheep and lemmings.

In London last month, few people on the tube or train were wearing masks and the industry conference and exhibition I was at was full of hand shaking and hugging of the maskless. Someone asked me: “What has the last 18 months been about?”

Is not wearing a mask selfish? Are masks effective? Or no-brainer protection in cold and cough season?

Or is to persist making you look holier than though and virtuous, rather than simply considerate and careful?

Suddenly, the simple decision to mask is an indicator about your character inviting judgement.

Just put one on. It’s not about complying but is good hygiene and common courtesy.

You wouldn’t sneeze into your hand and then shake someone else’s, think of your mask as a hygiene precaution to keep you healthy.

After all, we believed masks to be effective in slowing the virus’s spread once, so why not now amid rising cases and approaching winter crises?

Beware of the cunning scams

A scam virgin, this week I could have fallen so easily for an emerging WhatsApp scam which attempts to impersonate family members to steal money.

My younger son moved to Russia to teach English a few weeks ago and we communicate regularly by WhatsApp.

On Tuesday lunchtime, mid afternoon in Russia, I received this message: “Hi mum. My new phone has arrived Can you save this number? You can delete the old number.”

A kiss emoji at the end made me suspicious because it’s not my son’s style.

The messages went on to ask me how I was and telling me everything was “going great”, another alarm bell and not his style. Then he said he needed me to make a payment for him because he couldn’t access his online banking on his new phone.

There was something in the syntax of his messaging that didn’t ring true, although, it could have been feasible because I’d transferred money to him a few days earlier.

I answered: “Give me a call to explain and we will sort it out. Call me now.”

Unsurprisingly no call came. Had the syntax not rung an alarm bell, or if I had been more distracted by work and anxious to make sure my son had what he needed, I could have been out of pocket so quickly.

Since, I’ve discovered these scams pretending to be family members on WhatsApp are growing exploiting our emotional vulnerability. Insidious and Scary. Beware.