Norfolk-based jewellery designer Monica Vinader has launched her first homeware collection in collaboration with ceramicist Florence St George - Credit: Monica Vinader

Whether it’s your wardrobe or interiors, ‘dopamine dressing’ is this season’s feelgood fashion trend.

Bright colour is back to bring some everyday joy into our lives.

And the rules are there are no rules – clash or co-ordinate, it’s up to you.

Norfolk-based jewellery designer Monica Vinader - Credit: Mark Luscombe Whyte

This week, north Norfolk-based jewellery designer and A-list favourite Monica Vinader, whose pieces have been worn by a host of famous names, launched her first homeware collection in a mood-boosting colour palette inspired by faraway shores.

Working in collaboration with Bahamas-based ceramicist Florence St George, she has created a range of gorgeous hand-glazed nesting dishes.

Monica Vinader has teamed up with Florence St George to create a range of ceramic nesting dishes - Credit: Monica Vinader

As Monica explains, she and Florence share a common love of the Bahamian coast, with the collaboration inspired by the healing power of nature.

For both of them, she says, the escapism of creativity, nature and tactility was a relief from the Covid pandemic and drew them to work together.

Monica Vinader and Florence St George's nesting bowls can be used for displaying treasured trinkets and jewellery - Credit: Monica Vinader

“Florence and I bonded over our shared experience of living in the Bahamas and creating things with our hands,” says Monica, who has a design studio on the Holkham estate, boutiques across London and concessions in department stores including Liberty and Selfridges.

“I know she found it very helpful for her mental health and I have always found it incredibly meditative.

“It’s de-stressing to make things by hand and to be connected with the materials you create with,” continues Monica, who spent years working in interiors prior to founding her eponymous jewellery brand.

As Florence explains: "When we feel creative, we often want to make bold, intricate things, but simplicity is often most powerful.

“Each dish from the collection is made with subtle undulations that trace the maker’s fingertips. They are beautifully simple, created by gently pressing the clay and moulding it against a coconut shell."

The bowls are shaped by moulding the clay around a coconut shell - Credit: Monica Vinader

Born in San Sebastian, Spain, Monica studied fine arts in London and was introduced to jewellery design at her first job.

Her pieces have been worn by everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to Kylie Minogue, Emma Watson and England manager Gareth Southgate, who is a fan of the brand’s friendship bracelets.

The ceramics collection is made up of groups of nesting dishes in three pastel shades: Bahama Blue, Island Yellow and Sunset Pink, finished with a hand-painted gold rim to catch the light.

The collection comes in three colourways - Credit: Monica Vinader

The dishes are available as a matching or multi-coloured set.

The Monica Vinader x Florence St George collection is available to buy online at monicavinader.com now.



