Norwich punk singer - 'Music has saved me many times'

For Millie Manders, being on stage is an experience like no other.

“It’s emotional, it’s driven, it’s an outpouring of energy that you can’t really release any other way, it’s a reception of energy from your crowd that you never receive in any other way,” she says.

“It’s the ability to tell stories, or stick up for a certain section of society, or release your demons, connect with people, that is just so unique as an experience, that’s what being on stage is for me.”

Millie, who is based in Norwich, is lead singer of punk band Millie Manders and the Shutup.

Punk singer Millie Manders mentors young artists at The Garage in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

As well as touring and recording with the group, to “pay it forward” in her words, she mentors young up-and-coming artists – she has worked with Access Creative College and The Garage, equipping students with the skills they need to break into the music industry.

Reflecting on a recent date the band played at the Key Club in Leeds, she distils down why it’s the best career in the world.

“I have a song, Glitter Mix, that is about a friend of mine being very detrimental to themselves when they were in personal pain and turmoil. At the start of the song I generally say to the crowd, in quite a meek way, if you fancy putting your arms up or your phones or whatever, this is a bit of a ballad, it’s a bit of a sad one.

“I turned round to the drums as I always do to start the song, to communicate with my musos and compose myself and I turned back. And most of the audience had their phones out and I burst into tears, it was just such an emotional moment,” she says.

"They were all singing it as well, they all knew the lyrics to this song, and they all understood what it was about, and it was just an incredible moment and they started crying with me. It was heart-breaking, but it was also heart-warming all at the same time.”

Writing with raw emotional honesty, exploring deeply personal subjects including mental health, Millie’s lyrics really strike a chord with her fans.

“I write a lot about mental health – certainly music has saved me many times,” she says. “And when fans come to you and say ‘I was really on the brink in the lockdown and your songs helped me realise I’m not the only one’, saying that’s what got them through, that’s another tear jerker of a moment.”

Punk singer Millie Manders - Credit: Danielle Booden

Millie grew up surrounded by music – and her parents were a big influence.

“I’ve always had a really eclectic music taste. My dad was the £30-a-month HMV dad, so in the 90s he was bringing home Cypress Hill and Prodigy and Red Hot Chili Peppers. I loved Green Day,” she says.

“And mum had all of the classical music and the R&B music, so I feel like that’s all married in the music that I write.

“There are a lot of different influences in there, but I am quite an outspoken, political and angry person a lot of the time, and I’ve always loved rock music, I’ve always loved punk.

“I don’t think I’ve ever not been a bit rebellious. I was a bit of an outcast at school, modified all my clothing, even though I didn’t even know the word punk when I was doing that sort of thing.

“I never really stuck in a mould, so it was always very natural for me to be part of that punk world.”

Millie’s musical talent was discovered at a young age.

“I tried piano for the first time when I was five and didn’t really like it, moved on to the clarinet when I was seven, got my grade five when I was 11, moved on to the saxophone because I liked jazz, found my voice at about 14-15, and did a few singing lessons at that point.”

Millie moved from Lowestoft to London when she was 17 to study performing arts at Richmond College.

“I did my level three in performing arts there, then I was in bands and things and performing, but I wasn’t pursuing it until much later when I hit one of those milestones in your life when you go ‘what the heck am I doing’? I was doing great in retail, had a fantastic job, lots and lots of money and hated it, so I quit and went back to university and studied music business, so that could marry my retail management skills with my music performance skills, and then started to self-manage.”

Millie went solo in 2012 and formed Millie Manders and the Shutup, with an evolving line-up of musicians, in 2014.

Music is a traditionally male dominated industry, with women headliners significantly under-represented in the festival scene.

Having experienced sexism in the industry herself, it’s something which she feels extremely strongly about and challenges.

“We purposefully have George, our bassist, she has ultimate control of talking to the sound engineer, so it’s almost like you will talk to a woman because this person actually is more knowledgeable than half of our band, she’s got a masters in sound, this person actually has far more knowledge and to get it right.

“George and I have regularly been walked past, literally walked past, for a sound engineer to go to one of the lads, who will be like ‘hello, my name’s such and such, how can I help you with your sound?’ and we’re just stood there looking at each other.

“I did a little piece on this with BBC Look East quite recently, and my take on it is that the gender spectrum needs to be more widely addressed in the music industry and yes, absolutely, women need to have more of a platform and more of a chance to be at the top of bills,” she says.

Millie Manders on stage - Credit: Contributed

“I got quite attacked, obviously by men, on social media as a result of that, and I was asked to prove that there are women that are as good as the male counterparts at the top of the festival bills and of course I said Skunk Anansie, No Doubt, Laura Jane Grace, there are hundreds and thousands of these female bands and mixed bands that are being completely sideswiped for the male counterparts.”

But she’s optimistic that things are changing, albeit slowly.

“I’m seeing more young females at our shows, at the front, more of them coming up to us afterwards and talking about wanting to be in the music industry, so generationally it’s starting to change.

“At Access you see a much more balanced amount of gender in the courses, applying not just for the music performance courses, but also sound engineering, production, that kind of thing.

“It’s starting to tip the scales as well, in terms of festivals right now. Festival organisers need to be more active, they need to be more pro-active in making that change rather than cowing to the idea that it’s not possible.

“We need more awareness being raised, we need more talk about it in media, in social media, just in circles in general and we definitely need promoters and organisers and owners of these line-ups to take ownership of their responsibility to do something about it.”

Millie Manders and the Shutup performing to a festival crowd - Credit: Contributed

And she is excited about the artists that are coming through. During the last academic year she, along with fellow musician and producer Jasper Milton from the band White Rose Movement, mentored four young Norfolk-based performers as part of The Garage in Norwich’s Unsigned scheme: Juliet, Lfay, Maple Ward and Kyle Adams, AKA The Marijanovic.

The programme includes time in a recording studio, a photoshoot and culminates in a showcase gig at city venue The Waterfront. Millie says that it’s amazing to see how far they’ve come as songwriters and performers in such a short space of time.

“First and foremost, it’s always confidence that you see start to grow,” she says.

“When people first start performing, they just stand there stiff as a board in the middle and get through a set, but at the showcase I was watching them command their set and command their audience, so that was fantastic. I’m really proud of the progress that all of them have made.”

Millie Manders and the Shutup are touring the UK and Europe until the end of the year, including shows at the John Peel Centre For Creative Arts in Stowmarket on December 2 and B2 in Norwich on December 3. For their full list of dates visit millie-manders.com

To find out about the creative courses and workshops on offer at The Garage in Norwich visit thegarage.org.uk















