Heaven & Hell: Lucy Farrant 

Lucy is a Norwich-based freelance creative producer, and the director of Young Norfolk Arts Trust. She loves living in the city centre with her partner and her ancient pointer. Professionally she is happiest working collaboratively to turn ideas into reality, whether they be plays such as MUCK, immersive events such as True Stories Live, or the Young Norfolk Arts Festival which happens every July. She also enjoys looking to the future and being a member of the Norwich 2040 Vision Board and its Creative City Compact. She talks to Gina Long...

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born in Sudbury in Suffolk and grew up on the Essex/Suffolk border. After qualifying as a solicitor and working for a short period in London I returned here and lived for many years in south Norfolk.

What is your East Anglian heaven?

I am lucky enough to live in Norwich, which is a glorious city full of very fine people. I love my Saturday passeggiata to the market with my partner Pasco and our friend Chris. I also adore the fact that within an hour we can be at Waxham or Cart Gap, blowing away every mental cobweb.

What is your East Anglian hell?

There are some challenges associated with living here – just like everywhere else in the country. Sadly, we are not immune from the effects of policies which cause poverty and hardship. Our public transport links with the rest of the country can be frustrating but on the whole I feel very fortunate to be based here.

What are your favourite East Anglian restaurants?

As a city centre dweller I am really lucky to have lots of choice of great cafes and restaurants in walking distance. Coffee at Strangers is an institution. Haggle, Benoli and Jorge’s are great treats and the food at Dhaba 15 and Shiki is outstanding. The Bicycle Shop is home from home and an important part of the St Benedict’s Street growing café culture. Further afield a walk and a warming soup at Small Sticks café at Cart Gap make a perfect Sunday whatever the weather. The first escape we made after lockdown ended was to the White Horse at Brancaster which was a breath of fresh air on many fronts. I eat a mostly plant-based diet so I am always really pleased to go to lovely cafes and restaurants where I know I can soak up a great ambience and eat really well.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

At the risk of sounding gushing, I do enjoy the fact that we have interesting and important public art in the region from Maggi Hambling’s Scallop at Aldeburgh to the Sculpture Park at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts - which is also one of my favourite buildings. The entire coastline is highlighted by fabulous vistas and views from church spires to lighthouses and on clear days, the turbines which are helping to provide us with sustainable energy. In the city itself we have historic and exciting buildings at every turn from the Cathedral and Dragon Hall to the Forum and the Eaton Park Rotunda.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The arts are my passion as well as my professional world and, in a region, as culturally rich as this, it is great to be spoilt for choice. Now that the world is opening up again, I am really looking forward to being part of big public events such as the Lord Mayor’s Celebrations as well as our own Young Norfolk Arts Festival. Irrespective of my personal connections, the week-on-week programme at Norwich Arts Centre is a credit to the region with its quality and diversity. Snape Maltings and the Aldeburgh Festival are a national cultural asset.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

I would have to choose between the life of Lee Miller and Greek mythology – or an aspect of the latter as it is obviously a vast subject. Possibly the Trojan Wars as that is the place I escape to with my fictional reading now.

What is always in your fridge?

Olives – I am a recent convert to liking them and therefore am a bit obsessed.

Lucy Farrant with her son Luc and grandchildren - Credit: Amelia Farrant

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Keep moving, get s**t (or stuff – more politely) done.

What’s your favourite film?

Blade Runner.

What was your first job?

As a student, I worked every Saturday and every holiday in the linen department of Harrods.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family, friends, and good health

Who do you admire most?

One of my icons is Lee Miller – she broke many moulds, was an interesting artist and never tired of adventure.

What is your biggest indulgence?

This depends on the mood and time of day … Hunting for bargains in Magdalen Street, an expresso martini at the end of a night out, Coco de Mer.

What do you like about yourself most?

I think I am a good partner and collaborator.

What’s your worst character trait?

Prevarication.

Lucy Farrant with daughters Amelia and Honor - Credit: Pasco Q Kevlin

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

I love travelling. For a relaxing holiday, anywhere that involves sun and sea is great and for the icing on the cake – somewhere I can snorkel.

Best day of your life?

I am lucky enough to have three wonderful children. Holding my newborn babies was wondrous.

More recently, in September 2019 I visited Lebanon and standing in the Temple of Dionysis at Baalbeck was pretty astonishing.

It will be a very good day in all of our lives when the current barbaric war in Ukraine ends.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Porridge (with oat milk) in winter and bircher muesli in summer with fresh fruit.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Red wine.

What’s your hidden talent?

I can twitch my nose like a rabbit.

What’s your earliest memory?

Playing with Bassett hound puppies in a garden near a beach (which I think was in Old Hunstanton).

What would you like played at your funeral?

The Ship Song - Nick Cave, Faultline - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Rise - PIL, Kiss - Prince.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I was one of the team coordinators for Burkina Faso at the 2012 Olympics. I have a tattoo of my family crest on my left buttock. (I’ll let the readers decide if that’s true or not…).

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Too many people I loved have died before their time and hearing that news was dreadful on each occasion.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

It is hard to beat this region’s mix of culture, heritage and natural beauty and I am very lucky to have many friends nearby who love this area as much as I do.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I am really excited that MUCK, a play I am producing which was written here and developed at Norwich Arts Centre will be part of the inaugural Come What May Festival at the Park Theatre in London from 12th-14th May. I am so proud that our regional talent will be celebrated on a national platform - which can only happen because organisations and grant givers believe in it. I hope lots of people in the region will go and see it, they can get tickets from 020 7870 6876 parktheatre.co.uk

