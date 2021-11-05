Promotion

Have those conversations about the future sooner rather than later, advises Clapham and Collinge - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk law firm Clapham & Collinge LLP is running a ‘Charity Lasting Powers of Attorney Scheme’ throughout November, offering a 25pc discount on lasting powers of attorney.

In addition to this discount, Clapham & Collinge LLP will also make a £50 donation per lasting power of attorney appointment to support five Norfolk-based charities. The firm’s chosen charities for this year’s scheme are The Benjamin Foundation, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Big C, Norfolk Community Foundation and Sheringham Little Theatre.

Lin Whitehead, partner and head of the firm’s private client department said: “The coronavirus pandemic, more than any other event in our recent history, has forced us to re-evaluate our lives. It has forced people to lose their livelihoods and restricted our freedoms; it has not and cannot stop us putting our legal affairs in order and this is something we wholeheartedly advocate.

Lin Whitehead of Clapham & Collinge Solicitors Norwich - Credit: Julia Holland



“Ensuring you have the correct legal documents in place and forward planning can protect yourself and your loved ones in the event of an incapacitating illness such as dementia, an accident or injury. I always advise my clients to plan ahead for later life and have those important conversations with their family and friends while they can.

"We are delighted to be running our Charity Lasting Power of Attorney Scheme once again in support of five fantastic local charities.”

What is a lasting power of attorney?

Although it is often difficult to think about, it is crucial that we plan for the future and ensure we can manage our financial affairs in the event of an incapacitating illness such as dementia, an accident or injury. Everyone understands the importance of a will, but lasting powers of attorney are a bit more obscure in the public sphere and often people are not aware why they need them.

If you lose the ability to manage your own affairs, a partner or family member cannot automatically deal with things on your behalf. A lasting power of attorney is a legal document that enables people you choose to have legal authority to make certain decisions for you, if you become unable to make them yourself.

The person who is given this authority is known as an ‘attorney’. They can manage your finances or make decisions relating to your health and welfare. There are two types of lasting power of attorney:

Property and financial affairs lasting power of attorney

This gives your attorney the power to make decisions about your money and property, including managing bank or building society accounts, paying bills, collecting a pension and if necessary, selling your home. Once registered with the Office of the Public Guardian, it can be used immediately, or held in readiness until required.

Health and welfare lasting power of attorney:

This gives your attorney the power to make decisions about your daily routine, medical care, moving into a care home and life-sustaining medical treatment. It can only be used if you are unable to make your own decisions.

In relation to the cost of preparing and registering a lasting power of attorney, this will depend on whether you wish to have one or both types prepared and registered.

What happens if you don’t make a lasting power of attorney?

No one has legal authority to act on your behalf – your spouse and children have no automatic rights to make decisions on your behalf.

Someone will need to make an application to the Court of Protection for a Deputyship Order.

This can be costly, time-consuming and you may not end up being assisted by the person you would have chosen yourself.

Clapham & Collinge Solicitors Norwich has a special offer this November 2021 - Credit: Julia Holland

All appointments must be booked by Tuesday, November 30 and must take place by Monday, January 31, 2022. To claim your discount and book your lasting power of attorney appointment, please contact Clapham & Collinge LLP on 01603 693500 or email enquiries@clapham-collinge.co.uk

For more information on the legal services Clapham & Colllinge LLP offer, please visit www.clapham-collinge.co.uk