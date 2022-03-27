Why I Love Norfolk: Laura Riches

Memory

Catching the train to Sheringham in the summers on a Saturday with my parents, brother and sister from Norwich Station We'd spend the day playing catch on the beach, raiding the variety of knick-knack shops with our pocket money, playing Out Run in the arcades and finishing with Dave’s fish and chips before catching the train home.

Landmark

The Sainsbury Centre is a landmark in Norwich that offers examples of the most impressive architectural interest that the area has to offer. Created by the famous Norman Foster, it offers a fabulous place to meet family, with a large open cafe, and many exhibitions and collections including works such as the Little Dancer by Degas and masterpieces by Sir Francis Bacon. All on our doorstep. Standing on the grounds of UEA where my father was a lecturer and teacher of linguistics for many years, we often enjoy walks around the lake along with our trip to the Sainsbury Centre. This truly is a significant landmark with so many offerings to the people of Norwich.

Town/Village/City

Ranworth Broad would be my choice of village. I have been visiting since I was very small. I enjoy St Helen’s church, with its spiral staircase, lookout tower and superb medieval rood screen, the nature reserve for walks, boat rides to the Staithe, finishing at the village pub. The village is a stone's throw away from Norwich and offers so many different things to do for a family.

Place to eat

Town Green Garden Café in Wymondham is our choice for a weekend breakfast or lunch. It's a family-run, friendly place with great coffee, cakes and food. They have always welcomed us and most of all offered the most amazing service during the pandemic opening for takeaway coffee, bacon rolls and cakes to take for walks at the Abbey after lockdowns.

Pub

The Wildebeest at Stoke Holy Cross for a Sunday roast, or The Queens at Hethersett for a generous carvery for all of the family.

Attraction

The castle in Norwich offers so much for children to see and learn about the history of Norfolk and its surroundings, with activities during the school holidays. I have very fond memories of the castle visits as a child growing up in Norwich.

Day out

The Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach offers a fun day out for the kids with one of the oldest wooden roller-coasters in the country. The Playbarn and Poringland offers a chance for parents with smaller children to meet and enjoy a coffee while toddlers explore the indoor play area and outdoor ride on tractors.

Beach

Gorleston beach was most definitely our go-to beach after the past few years lockdowns. It offers traditional east coast long sandy, sunny beaches, with treats at Jay Jays café. There was also the added benefit of the appearance of the Banksy artwork along the parade. Gorleston beach is so close to the east side of Norwich, we just throw everything in the car and go on the days that offer good weather.

Shop

Ebony’s in Wymondham is a brilliant shop with so many great pieces of furniture, clothes and ideas for presents. I love to visit every time I'm there.

Export

There are so many I can't possibly choose one. Having never really left Norfolk - I think to myself why would I want to? I'd say it offers so much for a growing family, from early years, to teenagers, to young and older adults and the retired. I love how much it has to offer, from the Broads, to the countryside, the beaches close by, a wonderful medieval city, independent shops, restaurants, cafes, markets and theatres, and museums galore. I also find the business community to be the most supportive in the region.