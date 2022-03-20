Keith Skipper: Uncanny March echoes across Norfolk years

Norfolk has such a wide variety of natural attractions that need careful protection. Sea Palling dunes have a rare magic of their own. Picture: Liz Quigley - Credit: Liz Quigley

If good literature, sound logic and a calendar close-up knit together. then George Eliot must have started Middlemarch, her seventh novel round about now in 1869.

A shade over halfway through this month of many moods and wayward weathers, I spare a thought for Mary Anne Evans, who adopted a male pen name to ensure her writing would be taken seriously and to shield her private affairs from public scrutiny.

Middlemarch is a study of provincial life with multiple plots and a large cast of characters, including the trenchant Mrs Dollop - I bet she liked a bit of squit - landlady of The Tankard on Slaughter Lane. A minor player – but a memorable name.

A broad canvas built around the Great Reform Bill features many important items including status of women, the nature of marriage, idealism and self-interest, religion and hypocrisy. political reform, the march of medical science, education.

Yes, uncannily similar to significant matters dominating countless debates today. And there’s also the deeply reactionary mindset within a settled community for the prospect of what to many is unwelcome change. Remind you of anywhere?

I am fascinated at the way certain themes keep repeating themselves during my Norfolk lifetime, some far more loyalty-testing than how to marry best of the old with least damaging of the new.

While some of us still struggle to see how any semblance of a green belt around Norwich can absorb the ugly colours of more straggling estates, landscape – scarring highways and choking traffic, others continue to point eagerly at a recovery- building development programme as the only road to a promising tomorrow.

Norfolk in general has long been seen as a place to set a healthy expansionist example. I recall a clutch of our MPs and prominent country councillors from the 1960s onwards telling us loudly and bluntly how we had both the space and the will to embrace new projects, fresh ideas and more tourists.

I used to counter with arguments based firmly on the premise that fighting for your precious heritage and unique character should be hailed as a virtue rather than a weakness. That long-running Economy versus Ecology battle on the Broads only came to a head when it looked as if the former might prove so damagingly victorious.

My favourite supporter in a call for caution on how far to shove the tourism bandwagon was Lilias Rider Haggard. Her warning from the 1940s still carries a potent edge: “If our authentic East Anglia rural scenery, our common heritage, is lost, not only will those who love beauty as a sure escape from the ugliness of life suffer, but the whole vast network of business interests who cater for summer visitors and tourist traffic will slowly but surely reap the unpleasant reward of their indifference”.

March echoes 2

I consulted my personal diaries for just over 30 and 20 years ago to see how middle-of-March musings reflected familiar misgivings, especially about imposition of national needs and targets on areas not afraid to show a defiant streak. Around this time in 1993 I noted how the government changed its tune slightly on how Norfolk ought to grown into the 21st century.

Building plans were scaled down from 72,000 homes to a “guideline” 69,000 following a public revolt. Even so, dark fears still remained that our distinctive character faced more serious damage.

Jonathan Peel, then chairman of the county’ council’s planning and transportation committee, exclaimed@ “If Norfolk is to retain its special character, it will need all the determination and vigilance of the people who live here in the years ahead.”

In a stirring editorial the following day, the EDP thundered: “Few voices outside the development lobby believe large-scale development will bring prosperity to Norfolk, still less to leave the character intact. The majority view within the county is that Norfolk’s housing expansion should be determined by local housing need and nothing more.”

March mardles and Norfolk-flavoured diaries were dominated in 2003 by another of those infernal surveys designed to cause as much consternation as possible on the flimsiest of evidence.

For all the apparent clamour to build new dreams in Nelson’s County, we had to be content with 54 points and 12th spot – four places behind Suffolk - in a table of the best counties to live in. This exercise conducted by Country Life Magazine, unbelievably awarded Norfolk zero for education, the arts and outstanding pubs!

Yet we scored eight for landscape,, same as Cumbria, which includes the Lake District, and double the ranking of Derbyshire, home to much of the Peak District. Devon came top with 72 points while Staffordshire took the wooden spoon.

The jury, we were assured, produced a “clear-cut and ruthlessly scientific survey” after collating statistics from government departments, countryside organisations, the Land Registry and authors of various independent reports.

I don’t suppose they bothered to take a peek at the University of East Anglia, Sainsbury Centre, Norwich Castle Museum, the Norfolk and Norwich Festival or one of a barrel-load of real ale pubs.

Mrs Dollop would surely have delivered a suitable verdict from behind The Tankard Bar ,Perhaps something along the lines of :”Beware the Snides of March!”