Published: 5:00 PM June 6, 2021

Where country meets coast at Salthouse .. but just how safe are such green spaces while the development juggernaut charges across Norfolk? - Credit: Trevor Allen

After the darling hugs of May, it seems reasonable to fully embrace a June jamboree of joy lighting up the way to a fresh version of “Normal For Norfolk”.

Of course, it does all depend on how you viewed the old place before our world was turned upside down. Sadly, it appears already too many time-worn worries and woes are still going strong.

Odd flashes of green and independent thinking stood out in recent local election results. Even so, the grim status quo remains largely intact, especially at County Hall where a re-elected leader signalled how little is likely to change with a curt assertion about Norfolk being a “car county”.

Unlikely to be enshrined on border welcome signs or in enticing holiday brochures, it stands nevertheless as a firm indicator of where precious resources will continue to go on our motor-infested transport system for many laps and links to come.

One might add “conned county” to any list of labels suitable for applying to Norfolk during the last half-century. Countless promises of exciting new jobs, genuinely affordable homes, environmentally-friendly projects and a properly-funded and co-ordinated public transport network have been broken on the back of rampant overdevelopment fed more on greed than need.

We had “localism” dished up by spin doctors and compliant MPs to soften successive governments’ obvious guilt in wrecking traditional virtues, especially in rural areas where the very essence of self-sufficiency and parochial pride blossomed and blessed for so long.

I heard “localism” lauded by business leaders, politicians at all levels and other “movers and shakers” emerging from the shadows as a pioneering force, a brave new model of planning tailored to meet Norfolk’s special requirements.

In many ways, it was just a ruse to camouflage a national master-plan for widespread development based on the sort of let-rip policies unleashed over three decades ago by the calamitous Nicholas Ridley as leader of what became known as Department Against the Environment.

His bleak legacy swaggers on with invitations to treat grotesque exploitation as “vibrant progress” and the destructive juggernaut as conveyor of “exciting prospects”. Thank goodness, no amount of playing games with words or dishing out little sweeteners can prevent a tidy number of peasants revolting.

Ludicrous housing targets multiply by the day – North Walsham is being asked to accept plans for 1,800 more homes and so join a less-than-exclusive cluttering club – and saving what’s left of Norfolk’s precious character depends on more than tinkering with a format loaded blatantly in favour of destroying it.

A daring strategy built on radical beliefs must be an integral source of inspiration. I have long advocated that all those seeking the honour of representing Norfolk at Westminster should reside for a minimum of five years in the constituency they want to send them there.

A logical move to prevent a well-educated, well-spoken, well-meaning and well-connected candidate plucked from the Surrey stockbroker-belt or similar background spending valuable time trying to find out what a honeycart used to do, what crabpots are for, why squit is a cornerstone of Norfolk culture and how indigenous remnants pronounce Postwick, Hargham and Hautbois.

Perhaps the same rule might be introduced to help foster better appreciation of truly local issues among those who seek backing as parish, town, borough, district and county councillors – although care will be needed not to nip all community ambitions in the bud.

A long shot, but Norfolk could be first to invoke the spirit of old rural district councils abolished in 1974 as part of a reorganisation of local government and tacit acceptance that urbanisation was reaching parts we foolishly expected to remain out of harm.

I cut my reporting teeth on delights like Mitford and Launditch Rural District Council as village representatives gathered at Dereham to show how they cared for their own little patches. Several country cousins biked, walked or caught buses and many fought their parish corners with no-nonsense comments coated in broad dialect.

This band of local government servants meeting in a market town with its own urban district council knew most if not all the folk they represented. Such automatic familiarity has long been consigned to our nostalgia files.

Many other cherished aspects of local life could go the same way unless we help prevent Norfolk paying a dreadful price just for being popular. It will soon be too late to berate the siren voices of too much.

Skip's Aside

One of Norfolk’s most endearing and enduring habits is to encourage the more daring among us to push routine aside and make life up on the hoof for a few golden hours.

I served a useful apprenticeship at grammar school when single algebra, double biology and treble physics tended to pall on sultry days made for cricket, a good book on the boundary or a crisis meeting of skiffle group candidates.

I knew many a genius had emerged from long hours gazing out of the window or staring straight at teacher as if hanging on every word instead of seeing and hearing absolutely nothing for up to 30 minutes at a time.

Yes, I did occasionally get caught napping “somewhere else, boy!” when asked about properties of certain numbers, the frog’s reproductive system or why the balance of the ball bearing had been disturbed. But no amount of embarrassment or detention could dilute my sheer joy of going absent while still being there.

I transferred this useful form of escapism into less dangerous waters when preachers put down anchors for Sunday afternoon and evening eternity in our village chapel. At least they didn’t stop suddenly, thump the pulpit, point at my miles-away face and ask me to name last book in the Old Testament. (Malachi, if you get caught).

A lengthy career in the media afforded plenty of chances to take my disappearing act to new levels, especially as a press reporter at boring dinners or annual meetings when I had the foresight to ask rambling speakers for copies of their speeches beforehand.

As they droned on like generations of teachers, preachers and parents before them, I trusted them to stick to the script while I conjured up another masterful chapter for that best-selling Norfolk novel starring a man of agricultural property with romantic inclinations. I never did finish The Farmer Sutra.

I also cultivated a useful act at back of the room when forced to attend “vital intelligence” BBC meetings to give important people from London the chance to discover Norfolk. I cupped a hand to my ear in exaggerated fashion at every utterance of “I hear what you say” and saluted firmly but politely whenever a brave new idea went up the flagpole.







