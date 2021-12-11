Heaven and Hell: Jon Baker

Jon is a musician, performer, composer and record producer who has lived in Norfolk for over 30 years.

He is a co-founder of art-rock band The Neutrinos and KlangHaus - an acclaimed collaborative project which has performed over 80 times at London’s Southbank Centre.

With colleague Sian Croose he is also a director of The Voice Project - an open-access choir producing large-scale, staged, site-specific pieces. They have performed specially-written music for festivals including the Norfolk & Norwich, Brighton and the London Jazz Festival.

The Neutrinos are at Norwich Arts Centre on December 11 for shows at 4pm and 8pm.

Jon Baker (right) in KlangHaus139. - Credit: Helen Maybanks

What’s the impact of COVID-19 been on you and how are you adapting?

The impact has been really quite profound on the whole music community and during lockdown it presented many challenges. However, creatives are resourceful people and there were lots of amazing and ingenious initiatives that people came up with across the arts, hospitality and lots of other services.

With The Neutrinos we had to pivot away from gigs to develop new COVID-safe ways of performing. This led to our show Darkroom, performed with a multi-speaker surround sound system in complete darkness for just one person at a time.

We’ve just completed a run of 60 shows in Glasgow at COP26. Also, the pandemic meant that as a band, we could dig deep into recording our new album called Ordinary Things which we’re releasing very soon.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I first came here to learn to sail on the Broads as a child and loved the landscape. Later, as a cathedral chorister, I came here on tour and fell in love with Norwich Cathedral.I plotted to come here to UEA and do a music degree and I’ve stayed on and off ever since.

Norwich is a very liveable city and I’ll never tire of exploring this part of the country.

What is your East Anglian Heaven?

I think the people are great and accepting. I really love the beaches, the huge skies and the walking.

What is your East Anglian Hell?

That it sometimes feels like you’ve got to drive two hours to get to England.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

I really love Blythburgh Church in Suffolk - “The Cathedral of the Marshes”. It’s great the way it looms out of the estuary on the A12.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Summer.

What is your favourite restaurant?

I really love the Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market, near Cromer. I think they’ve got everything very right.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

My particular anorak subject is American session musicians on the back of album sleeves.

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese. Always.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Only work with people you like.

What’s your favourite film?

It changes from day to day but I’d have to say Moonrise Kingdom by Wes Anderson. It’s such a simple, beautiful film with a wonderful soundtrack.

What was your first job?

Potwasher in a disgusting restaurant in Guildford, Surrey. It was so old and cramped they had to put the chips in the staff toilet.

What is your most treasured possession?

My piano is a bit special. It’s a Bechstein grand from about 1915 so it’s had an interesting life. I inherited it from my dad who was a much better pianist than I’ll ever be. I used to listen to him playing all sorts from Liszt to Art Tatum and Oscar Peterson.

Who do you admire most?

Probably my great aunt Betty. She escaped from a concentration camp in the war, identified her Nazi captors and testified against them at the Nuremberg trials - when she was only sixteen.

What is your biggest indulgence?

A slightly tired Saab. Due for retirement.

What do you like about yourself most?

I can sometimes be quite patient.

What’s your worst character trait?

Losing my keys, wallet, phone etc on a twice-daily basis.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Deià, on the west coast of Majorca - It’s still got a bit of magic about it…I hope.

Best day of your life?

Getting the last Steely Dan ticket at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Full Scottish.

What’s your favourite tipple?

A good local ale, Wolf or Grain.

What’s your hidden talent?

Fire eating.

What’s your earliest memory?

Crawling as a toddler, following my mum around who was hoovering.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I’m a really rubbish guitarist. I can play bass reasonably well but guitar is beyond me.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

“You’ll never make anything of yourself” (my dad!).

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

It’s far away enough from London but not too far.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I’m playing two shows with The Neutrinos on Saturday, December 11. The first show at 4pm will be a quiet and slow seated performance of songs from our upcoming album Ordinary Things.

These are songs that fell down the back of the sofa over the past few years that populated the corners of our KlangHaus show.

Then at 8pm we’ll be repeating the Ordinary Things set to a standing audience followed by a set of full on loud electric songs. There’s no support band at either show, we’ll be onstage at 4pm then 8pm. Tickets from www.norwichartscentre.co.uk.

Jon Baker at Bread Source. - Credit: Karen Reilly



