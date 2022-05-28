Stephen Mulhern comes to Yarmouth in tonight's episode of In for a Penny

Stephen Mulhern comes to Great Yarmouth in tonight's episode of ITV's In for a Penny. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/James Bass

Stephen Mulhern heads to the Norfolk coast in tonight's episode (May 28) of game show In for a Penny as he sets members of the public unusual challenges.

The episode will air at 6.30pm on ITV and it was shot on Great Yarmouth seafront.

Film crews were spotted on the Golden Mile in August 2021 and Stephen posed for photos with fans.

In for a Penny takes games and quizzes to the streets, challenging unsuspecting members of the public for a chance to win anything from the price of their petrol to a sizeable cash prize.

It isn't the first time he has visited the county for the show as he also came to Norwich in 2018.

In for a Penny began as a segment on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The show will be available on ITV Player afterwards and will be repeated on ITV2 at 11.30am on Sunday.