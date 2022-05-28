News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

Stephen Mulhern comes to Yarmouth in tonight's episode of In for a Penny

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:44 PM May 28, 2022
Stephen Mulhern comes to Great Yarmouth in tonight's episode of ITV's In for a Penny. 

Stephen Mulhern comes to Great Yarmouth in tonight's episode of ITV's In for a Penny. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/James Bass

Stephen Mulhern heads to the Norfolk coast in tonight's episode (May 28) of game show In for a Penny as he sets members of the public unusual challenges.

The episode will air at 6.30pm on ITV and it was shot on Great Yarmouth seafront.

Film crews were spotted on the Golden Mile in August 2021 and Stephen posed for photos with fans.

In for a Penny takes games and quizzes to the streets, challenging unsuspecting members of the public for a chance to win anything from the price of their petrol to a sizeable cash prize. 

It isn't the first time he has visited the county for the show as he also came to Norwich in 2018. 

In for a Penny began as a segment on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The show will be available on ITV Player afterwards and will be repeated on ITV2 at 11.30am on Sunday. 

TV
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Mims Davies said Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) is "agile" enough to navigate Britain through a cost-of-living crisis

Cost of Living

Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
QEH

Man dies of collapsed lung after 'busy' hospital meant x-ray was missed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon