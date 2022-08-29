How to tune in to your gut instinct

Mindful breathing can help you to tune into your gut instinct - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There is a voice inside of you

That whispers all day long,

“I feel that this is right for me,

I know that this is wrong."

No teacher, preacher, parent, friend

Or wise man can decide

What’s right for you - just listen to

The voice that speaks inside.

Shel Silverstein’s The Voice speaks volumes to me. Over 21 years ago, a bundle of baby was placed on my chest with the midwife’s words not forgotten.

“Here’s your baby boy to look after."

Erm…look after? How? Before this wrinkled, red faced game changer, I could hardly remember to put the cat out and to add to the confusion, I have never even owned a cat!

I thought I was prepared. I had read every parenting manual going and watched countless episodes of The Waltons to channel my archetypal matriarch. Honest Ma!

But right then and there I felt so detached from this vulnerable ball of creased pinkness. Oh, and then the mind chatter arrived; the relentless questions in my head that never really got a satisfactory answer. Was he feeding right? Was he filling his nappy enough? Should that sound really be coming out of something so small?

But as the weeks went by and routines established, the parenting manuals started to gather dust as I began (ever so slightly) to listen to my gut. That in-built intuitive sense based not on fact or opinion, but on personal feel.

And in life it plays a major role in directing our way. It’s a 24/7 underrated workhorse.

So today dear Wellbeing Reader, I am celebrating the tireless work of intuition and how it can help with stressful situations affecting decision making.

In the early weeks of parenting, Kate learned how to trust her gut instinct. Stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gut instinct: the interesting sciencey part

You may have heard the stomach being referred to as the 'second brain'. That’s because scientists have discovered there are millions of neurons working in the digestive tract.

When you experience a hunch - a sixth sense - a gut instinct, whatever you wish to call it, it’s actually your brain working in partnership with your stomach to give you the best possible outcome to any given situation.

And because we are all different, some of us are more sensitive to gut response than others.

This doesn’t mean we can’t all try to listen to our bodies and become more in tune with our gut, because when we do, our muscles start to relax and we feel more at ease.

Curl up or reach out?

When you get that feeling of your stomach being tied in knots, deciphering whether this is a stress response or intuition is sometimes difficult.

Simply think of fear as a pushing energy; your body tends to want to push it away or hide from it.

You will also notice additional physical responses of body tension and an increase in your breathing. The opposite happens with intuition; the body pulls you towards the best situation outcome.

Mind babble and chatter

Overthinking a problem can cause the brain to overload and experience brain fog and the inability to concentrate on the tasks ahead.

Mindful breathing exercises (try inhaling for four seconds and exhaling for four seconds over a couple of minutes) will help you feel initially calmer, grounded and ‘mind ready’ to listen to your body.

Making friends with core values

Our core values are the principles each one of us lives life by.

They are formed by the end of our primary school years and include authenticity, compassion, honesty and happiness (to name but a few).

Life will change, but not our core values once they are locked in. Trusting your core values will help voice your gut response.

Baby steps

As with that bundle of newborn I mentioned, start small. Begin with making simple choices in your day. Is it honey or marmalade on your toast this morning? Is it tea or coffee? Breathe deeply and listen for the answer.

Play it out

Ever get that uneasy feeling when faced with a situation, but you just can’t put your finger on why this is?

In your head, try playing out the situation to its ultimate conclusion noting the stress flash points that trigger that uncomfortable feeling.

Now replay the situation again, but this time replace each flash point with a positive action that brings a comfortable and grounding result to the situation.

Remember, decisions based on intuition need space to grow. Be gentle on yourself and give yourself time to hear your body. Listening to the gut is a holistic process and what does influence the mind is definitely the body.

Our wellbeing columnist Kate Smith - Credit: Contributed

Kate Smith is founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing.

Combining over 20 years of stress busting and bodywork experience in occupational health and private practice, Kate has designed a series of wellbeing packages including meditation, coping strategies and mindful massage to help Norfolk relax and breathe.

See slowyoudownwellbeing.co.uk