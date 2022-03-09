Are you a 'highly sensitive person'?

Writer Hannah Jane Walker says that she can give “loads of examples of where I’ve managed my sensitivity not very well.”

That includes when she was having a wedding dress made for her.

She went to pick it up a few days before the nuptials, only to discover that “something must have got lost in translation.”

“She [the dressmaker] looked really pleased with it and she said ‘do you love it’ and I said ‘yes, I absolutely love it’ and then went home and was really stressed about having to find something to wear three days before the wedding,” she says.

“It felt like her feelings were a bit more important than mine were in that moment. Which is problematic, isn’t it?”

Hannah Jane Walker, who has written a book about the ways in which being a highly sensitive person can be a positive - Credit: Alexandra Cameron

It’s estimated that around a fifth of the population are highly sensitive, a trait which manifests itself in different ways, including being easily over-stimulated by certain environments and having a keenly attuned sense of empathy.

Hannah has been sensitive her whole life.

“I came from a family of very sensitive people,” she says. “I’ve always been very lucky that that’s not been considered a problem within the house. But it was always a massive problem at school.

“It was never that I was shy, and was never what a lot of people would call being a wuss or something like that. But I found social interactions very challenging sometimes, found it difficult to make friends and would be looking for a real friendship rather than acquaintances.”

Being sensitive is often regarded as something negative and something that should be overcome.

But when Hannah had her daughter, and she realised that she was sensitive too, she decided to try and discover more about the positive role it can play in all our lives.

Poet Hannah, who lives in Essex, studied creative writing at UEA and did her first live gig at The Birdcage in Norwich. She was mentored by the National Centre for Writing and was an associate artist there in 2019.

Her research into sensitivity has led her to write her first non-fiction book, Sensitive: The Power of Feeling in a World That Doesn’t, which is being launched at the National Centre for Writing at Dragon Hall on Thursday, March 10.

“I had my daughter and I realised that she was really like me. Obviously, she’s really like herself because she’s her own person and she’s like her dad too, but she was very sensitive,” says Hannah.

“I’d take her to playgroups and she would do things that I’ve been told my whole life that I’ve done, like when there’s group activity going on, instead of jumping straight in and participating straight away I’d hesitate and watch the rules first and then go and take part.

“There were quite a few moments where I was quite panicked about that and I felt quite ashamed that she was doing that and I had to give myself quite a talking to and be like, no she’s her and you can’t force somebody to participate in a way that you want them to, we’re each our own.”

Highly sensitive people are often good at problem solving - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Around that time Hannah learned about Dr Elaine Aron’s research into the subject.

“She’s an American writer and psychologist who wrote a book called The Highly Sensitive Person. She explains that it’s a trait, it’s not a disorder, and can be found in all genders, and introverts and extroverts, although it can be found slightly more in introverts, and it’s a valuable and a legitimate way of existing in the world,” says Hannah.

She made a documentary about the subject for Radio Four and hundreds of strangers got in touch to tell her that it resonated with them.

“I started to think I wasn’t entirely sure that I’d done anything other than raise it as a problem, because the world views sensitivity as a weakness,” says Hannah.

“So, I talked to the producer that I worked with at Radio 4 and said is there anything more we can do about this and we did a documentary asking the question what is sensitivity valuable for.”

She also made a live show about the subject, and a publisher who had been to a performance at the Roundhouse in London asked her if she was interested in writing a book.

After a bit of hesitation (“I’m a poet, I can’t even really write to the end of the line,” she laughs), Hannah decided to go for it, extending her question of how sensitivity can be of benefit.

During her research she interviewed anthropologists, psychologists, workplace specialists and more.

Highly sensitive people can have a heightened awareness of their surroundings - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“I think it’s really important to state that sensitivity is really different for every single person. Mine is just specific to me,” says Hannah.

“Elaine Aron has an acronym which she uses to explain what sensitivity means and she says it stands for DOES – the D is for depth of processing, the O is for over stimulation, the E is for emotional intensity and empathy and the S is sensitive to subtleties.”

Hannah says that she personally finds the physical environment and the emotional wellbeing of the people around her quite challenging.

“So I’ll get quite aware of the complexity of the relationships, for example, in a workplace. Who’s happy or unhappy,” she says.

“There are some people who are completely able to notice those things and be pretty immune to feeling that in an intense way. I will start to feel those things in a really big way.

“But as I’m at pains to explain in the book, this is not me championing over-sensitivity. I think you’ve got to learn skills to manage being sensitive in the world, but I am trying to champion the skill of sensitivity and its use in the world.”

And there were many positives to come out of Hannah’s research about harnessing sensitivity for the good.

Sensitive people have a high level of empathy and may be drawn to professions such as teaching - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“I loved having the conversations with those specialists, and everyone was so generous with their thoughts and their time and their conversation” says Hannah.

“If you look at the direct meaning of what sensitivity means, it means bodily sensation, like how our body feels in the world, and mental insight. When you strip away all the baggage that goes with sensitivity, those are two quite straightforward things, aren’t they?

“So, if you want to put a positive spin on sensitivity, it’s like being a body that is feeling and responding to the world, and being a mind that is feeling and understanding to the world and I think it’s a skill we all have opportunity to use.

“Sure, there’s a proportion of us that maybe have it in a higher percentage, but that does not mean it excludes anyone or isn’t available as a skill that we can all learn how to do.”

An anthropologist Hannah interviewed says that there are evolutionary reasons behind sensitivity.

“They say that the evolution of the human brain when we split from our monkey primate ancestors is due to the fact that we needed to be aware of what other people were thinking and feeling, so that we were able to live in complex social structures, because otherwise we’re really stuck.

“People living together is complicated and we could all just go around and be awful to each other all the time. And some people do believe it’s the right way to be in the world, but it’s not the best thing for the cohesion of society, is it?

“So sensitivity is being really a core part of our evolution. It enables us to co-operate successfully between different skillsets and it’s incredibly useful for art and creativity and innovation and finding new solutions to problems which we can’t see the way forward with.”

It’s also really useful for empathy, which is often undervalued, says Hannah.

“What I think is interesting is there are a lot of studies have shown that a lot of highly sensitive people are more drawn to jobs that have empathy as part of the skillset, so there’s many jobs that have that - jobs like teaching, nursing, in some cases being a doctor, being a lawyer.

“And if you look at how much we pay quite a few of those jobs, we’re not great at paying, for example, nurses and teachers, particularly well and it was really interesting during the pandemic that there was a moment where everybody realised how vital those roles were and everyone was out on their doorsteps clapping and clapping. I wonder where that realisation has gone now. I’m interested in that tension there, I don’t think there’s an easy answer to it.”

Sensitive: The Power of Feeling in a World That Doesn’t, by Hannah Jane Walker, is published by Aster priced £14.99. It is available from The Book Hive in Norwich, Waterstones and WH Smith and online.

The book will be launched at the National Centre for Writing at Dragon Hall in King Street on Thursday, March 10, from 6.30pm. Hannah will be in conversation with writer and performer Molly Naylor, plus there will be a support set from poet Lewis Buxton. Admission is free. Find out more at nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk



