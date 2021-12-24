Promotion

The NHS has a range of services to support your mental health this winter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Winter can be tough on our health and wellbeing, especially if we’re alone or feeling isolated over the holiday season. The shorter daylight hours can take a toll on our mental health, and poor weather can keep us indoors and make it harder to do the things we enjoy.

This winter, more than ever, it’s important to look after your mental health. The festive season can be one of the most challenging times of year for many different reasons, and it’s OK to feel down from time to time.

If you’re feeling low, there are steps you can take at home in the first instance to help lift your mood.

The 5 Ways to Wellbeing Principles are designed to help you stay connected with others, activate your brain and your body, and make you feel good. They are practical actions you can try that can help you feel more positive and able to get the most out of life.

The NHS website has more information on the 5 Ways to Wellbeing including practical examples of things you can try. Visit www.nhs.uk/mentalhealth to find out more.

Connecting with others is an important way to boost your own mood while helping to support someone who may be feeling isolated. This festive season, check in on older friends and relatives who may be feeling lonely or need practical help. You’ll both feel good as a result.

But if you’ve not been feeling yourself for a while, take time to find out more about mental health and discover local services available to help.

You can receive mental health support from the NHS 111 Service, by calling 111 and selecting Option 2 or online at 111.nhs.uk.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the First Response helpline 24 hours a day for advice and support on 0808 196 3494.

For more information about mental health visit www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters and for local services please visit www.nsft.nhs.uk