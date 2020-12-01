Promotion

Published: 1:58 PM December 1, 2020

Whether it’s Spruce, Pine or Fir, Julie Glover of Downham Home & Garden, shares her tips to help you deck the halls this Christmas, starting with a beautiful Christmas tree.

Q: What should I look for when buying a real Christmas tree?

A: Before choosing one, it’s important to measure the space in your home - remember that the tree stand could add to the height. Real trees come in a variety of shapes and sizes, meaning you can get the perfect one to suit your home.

Location is key - try to avoid placing the tree near any heat source as this will damage the tree and try to keep it out of high-traffic areas where it will be bumped into.

There is nothing quite like the aroma of a real Christmas tree and they help the environment by storing carbon and producing oxygen as they grow.

Q: What types of living Christmas trees are available at Downham Home & Garden and which one is best for me?

A: The Nordmann Fir is one of the UK’s most popular real Christmas trees due to its soft, dark green foliage and excellent needle retention. It has a lovely symmetrical shape and strong branches. It’s a brilliant choice for families.

The Norway Spruce is a traditional tree that was first brought to the UK by Prince Albert in the 1840s. The tree has pointed mid-green colour needles with long cylindrical brown cones, is pyramid-shaped and has a lovely scent.

Decide on a colour scheme for your tree decorations - white and silver go with practically anything - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What decorations should I use on my Christmas tree?

A: Choose from our selection of decorative pots and stands to select a sturdy base. It’s important to ensure there are enough lights to wrap around each layer of branches.

Choose a colour scheme for your other decorations - metallic and white toned baubles can complement any colour in a variety of finishes for a traditional or modern look.

A fairy, classic star or a novelty tree topper is ideal and why not utilise lit presents or a tree skirt to add the perfect finishing touch to the bottom of the tree?

Q: How should I care for my tree?

A: We recommend cutting an inch off the base of the trunk to aid water absorption. Store your tree outside in a bucket of water, in an area that’s protected from wind and freezing temperatures, if you’re not putting it up straight away.

Keep the container topped up with water. Plenty of water is all you need to keep your tree fresh.

Choose a tree with widely spread branches as this allows the ornaments to hang straight and will look better when decorating - Credit: Downham Home & Garden

Q: How can I shop for my Christmas tree during Covid-19?

A: Shop online at www.downham.store and use our Click and Collect service. Call us on 01366 381190 to pre-order your tree - our staff will be more than happy to help.

Shop for your tree in-store. We net all our Christmas trees for easy transportation and can help you carry it to the car. We also offer a local delivery service.

Q: Why choose Downham Home & Garden?

A: As a family-owned business established for over 18 years ago, we understand the importance of a professional, personal and friendly service.

We have a great selection of trees available plus a variety of indoor and outdoor lighting, cards, wrap, ornamental lit features, ornaments, toys, stockings, garlands, wreaths and Christmas foods. Plus a wide range of gift ideas for your loved ones.

Our Gardeners Rest Restaurant will be serving Christmas lunches, snacks and festive drinks too!

The areas of the garden store and restaurant are spacious and sanitising is in place to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

This year we are showing our appreciation to the Covid-19 Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn Fund. Our feature is a tastefully decorated, rainbow Christmas tree. The decorations and features on the tree can be purchased within the store with some of the proceeds going to this deserved fund. Any donations will be gratefully received.

Visit www.downham.store or call us on 01366 381190.

Find us at Downham Home & Garden, Stone Cross Lane, Bexwell, PE38 0AD, just off the A10 at Downham Market.