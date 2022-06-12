What is mindful meditation and how do you do it?

Mindful meditation can be a great way to relax and reset - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“A fantastic place to relax and take in nature and the beautiful scenes of the church” noted a recent visitor to St Michael the Archangel’s Church.

I’m flicking through the visitor's book of this building of contemplation in the parish of Booton.

It also plays host to Champing; a unique concept of camping overnight in churches introduced by the Churches Conservation Trust, the present day custodians.

I love reading the many comments left in the visitor's book, always eager to see if people are just as enamoured as I am with this palace of prayer.

They most certainly are.

With so many of these positive written endorsements from people all over the world, I would like to share this tranquil space in Broadland Norfolk, with you, Wellbeing Reader.

Would you join me for a mindful meditation in this delightful church that is designed to relax and calm your mind for the next 10 minutes?

You don’t need your coat. You can stay just where you are and all you need to do is to read on. Is that a yes? Good!

Whether you hold a spiritual belief, have religious faith, or have no conviction one way or the other, you cannot help but feel moved at the first glimpse of the 'Cathedral of the Fields’ with its magnificent spires stretching up towards Norfolk’s open skies.

Breathtaking, isn’t it?

Come with me and walk up to the ancient and very heavy wooden door. Reach out and turn the rusting iron handle anticlockwise. Gently push the door open and go on in.

You are now standing in the nave. Take the time to absorb the serenity of this sanctuary as it provides you with instant stress relief and a sense of calm.

As you inhale deeply, you recognise the familiar church smell of the earthy mineral odour of stone, combined with the musty aroma of years of dust and polish.

Look up at the roof and admire the choir of expertly carved angels.

Each individual timber cherub is modelled on the congregation members of Reverend Whitwell Elwin. Elwin is a descendant of Pocahontas and it is his portrait that hangs just to the right of the vestry over there.

This Victorian clergyman is responsible for the rebuild of the gothic inspired church you see today. Despite having no architectural experience, the result of his eccentric imagination has cemented this church’s uniqueness in Norfolk history.

Every now and then you hear a delicate fluttering sound coming from an angel. It’s the sound of the resident bats stretching their wings before settling back down to sleep. You imagine them huddled together nestled in the roof protected by their guardian angels.

Now draw your attention to the stained glass windows, showcasing the opulent colours of emerald, ruby and cobalt blue. The richness of these three colours alone flood the floor with help from reflected sunlight. Molecules of dust dance with intricate spider webs in darkened corners.

Walk the expanse of the parquetry floor and listen to every step, amplified by the acoustics of this ecclesiastical echo chamber.

In the chancel, notice the outlines on choir pews, left by previous sitters as they practiced their own mindfulness of deep contemplation and prayer.

Approach the altar and observe the stone steps lain with pale crimson carpeting. This once blood red floor covering, now faded and threadbare, represented the beating heart of the church.

A passing rain shower enhancing its percussive sound on church roof tiles, brings you back to the present, reminding you this mindful church visit is coming to an end.

Walking back towards the ancient and very heavy wooden door, pause to look at the church organ with its pipes and bellows and look closer to see the stops ornately inscribed “Dulciana” and “Swell to Great”; a once powerful voice now silent.

Gently turn the rusting iron door handle clockwise and let yourself back out into the churchyard.

The rain has left behind the earthy scent of petrichor and the sun’s rays stream once again through the stained glass windows. You feel grounded and calm as you continue with your day.





Kate Smith is founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing.

Combining over 20 years of stress busting and bodywork experience in occupational health and private practice, Kate has designed a series of wellbeing packages including meditation, coping strategies and mindful massage to help Norfolk relax and breathe.

See slowyoudownwellbeing.co.uk



