In conversation with a sleep expert: How to choose a bed that suits your needs

As well as being able to test the mattresses and browse various designs, the sleep experts at the John Doe store will be on-hand to advise you on the best choice to suit your personal needs. - Credit: Opera Beds

Are you dreaming of the perfect night’s sleep? We spend nearly a third of our life asleep, so it’s time to stop compromising on your rest and get yourself a bed that's comfortable and meets your physical needs.

We spent 10 minutes chatting to Stewart Walker from furniture experts John Doe in Diss about what to consider when choosing your dream bed; here’s what we learned:

1. Smart technology

In today’s world, Stewart explains that a bed is no longer ‘just’ a bed: “It should be a place of comfort and luxury,” he tells us. “Since spending more time at home over the last few years, we’ve begun to invest a lot more in our homes. Modern beds now include advanced smart technology to meet all of your physical needs.”

John Doe offers a variety of technologies to suit a range of different requirements:

Massage technology – SleepWave back, leg and feet massage therapy are integrated into specific designs to help you relax before bed

Anti-snore technology – Opt for a neck tilting platform to put you in the optimum position to open the airways and reduce snoring

Back rest adjustment – You can alter the bed position to personalise your back support

Zero gravity technology – Certain beds have NASA technology designed to completely relax your muscles and provide the feeling of weightless floating, providing a far more peaceful night's sleep

If you’re in need of extra storage, be sure to ask an expert at John Doe about the various options available for different beds, ensuring you choose the perfect size for you. - Credit: Somnus Beds

2. Visit the store

Instead of scrolling through countless options online, visiting a bed store offers the opportunity to test the beds, and have a look at the available designs to get a better understanding of what you’re looking for.

John Doe has a fantastic team of qualified, experienced sleep experts on-hand to offer advice, answer questions and help you to navigate the various options so you can reach a decision.

3. Storage and functionality

“Underbed storage can free up a lot of valuable wardrobe and cupboard space to fit extra clothes and things you don’t use on a day-to-day basis,” Stewart says.

For those looking for extra space, check out the beds in store to see the storage availability for yourself. John Doe offers the option to select the amount of storage you’d like in your bed; you can choose from one to four drawers which are available in various designs.

The design and colour of your bed is crucial to completing your room's style and creating a calm, peaceful environment for you to sleep in. - Credit: Somnus Beds

4. Temperature

If you’re a hot sleeper who wakes up to crack open a window at 3AM, there are mattresses and beds designed to regulate your temperature, helping you get the undisturbed, full night’s rest you deserve.

John Doe provides a range of mattresses that help manage temperature for a better night’s sleep, including moisture-wicking Egyptian cotton options which correspond with the warm and cool sides of the mattress to prevent overheating.

5. Back pain

Massage technology is fantastic for treating a pre-existing back issue, but choosing the right mattress is a great step towards preventing one, too. Stewart explains how the positions we sleep in can contribute to further pain in parts of the back: “It’s important to have a mattress that is designed to support your body and relieve the pressure points as we rest.

"The higher the spring count, the comfier and better the sleep will be,” he says. John Doe’s Sensa Intelligent spring system retains the comfort and quality of the mattress for years to come.

“Choosing a mattress can be challenging”, says Stewart, “they are becoming more scientific and complex now.” He advises visiting a showroom to test the mattresses and speak to an expert to ensure you get the right one for you.

Beds are now adjustable, integrated with smart technology that sets personalised features - fulfilling your personal needs and desires to make the perfect bed. - Credit: Somnus Beds

6. Style and design

Stewart explains that comfort should not be the only priority when choosing a bed. “The visual appeal of a bed is crucial so it can blend with the aesthetic of the bedroom.

“There are whole ranges of colours, designs and styles of beds at John Doe to suit every kind of home,” he says. John Doe offers top brands including Somnus, Tempur, Harrison Spinks, Hugel Electric Beds and many more, so you don’t need to compromise on style.

From luxurious silk to premium wool and cotton, the beds are made to the highest quality, and are woven in-house so you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

7. Headboards

When it comes to headboards, we all have different tastes. Some prefer a softer, padded one to lean against whilst reading or watching TV in bed, whilst others might opt for a firmer, taller design with statement detailing to stand out in the bedroom. There are a whole range of colours, patterns and designs available at John Doe.

