Bedding trends: how to create a beautiful sleeping space this spring

Promotion

Published: 9:57 AM April 7, 2021

Synonymous with new beginnings, spring is the perfect time to refresh your bedroom décor – and where better to focus your attention than your bed? After all, we spend roughly a third of our lives asleep, so investing in quality bedding is definitely worthwhile.

Tina Barkway, trading director at Norfolk department store Aldiss, tells us what to look for when buying bedding and shares some of her favourite spring collections.

Why is now a good time to update my bedding?

Playful bedding designs will add instant personality to your bedroom - Credit: Aldiss

In recent times, our homes – and more specifically our bedrooms – have become a place of refuge. With this comes a shift towards more comfortable and colourful interiors, which can be seen in the latest designer bedding collections at Aldiss. “Our seasonal bedding sets reflect the need for calming colours and playful designs,” says Tina, “and we’re seeing people being more daring with their choices to show off their personality.”

As well as enhancing the look of your bedroom, Tina explains how investing in new bed linen can have practical benefits by helping to improve your sleep quality. “As the weather gets warmer, swapping to lighter fabrics will keep you cool and ensure you get a decent night’s rest. For ultimate comfort, I recommend cotton sheets and 4.5 tog duvets during the spring and summer months – and good quality pillows are essential.”

What types of bedding are popular right now?

The Chateau Potagerie collection features whimsical, nature-inspired designs - Credit: Aldiss

Neutral tones are out, colours and patterns are in. Where minimalist bed covers were once in vogue, this year has seen a move towards bold fabrics and whimsical designs. “Foliage, animals and birds are particularly popular at the moment, as seen in the charming new Joules Kelmarsh bee and floral bedding sets,” says Tina.

“Another favourite bedding brand is The Chateau, especially the Potagerie and Lily Garden collection, which feature nature-inspired duvet covers and pillowcases, perfect for an elegant bedroom.”

Tina adds that eco-friendly bedding is increasingly popular as people become more environmentally-conscious. “I would recommend 100 per cent cotton bedding rather than polycotton or to make sure there is a much higher number of natural fibres compared to synthetic.”

What should I look for when choosing quality bedding?

Everyone has different needs and tastes, and with so many fabrics, weaves and thread counts to consider, it can be difficult to know where to start. “Think about the overall look and feel you want to achieve to help you choose between different materials,” says Tina. “For example, linen sheets are great for a more relaxed look, whereas cotton with a high thread count will give a more luxurious finish.”

When it comes to thread count, the general rule is the higher the better. “Aim for at least a 200 thread count for soft, smooth bedding that is easy to look after and long-lasting,” advises Tina. “For ultimate softness, our Belledorm sheets, duvet covers and pillowcases come in Egyptian cotton with high thread counts. In this case you really do get what you pay for."

The weave of your bedding sheets also affects the way it looks and feels. The two most common weaves are percale and sateen. “Percale has a crisp, fresh feel and won’t pill, whereas sateen is silkier to the touch, which is great for sensitive skin but higher maintenance,” says Tina.

What about layering?

The eclectic colours and patterns in the Helena Springfield bedding collection is ideal for creating a layered look - Credit: Aldiss

Tina suggests creating a layered look to add comfort and style to your sleeping space. Starting with a neutral sheet, add layers of print and patterns with duvets, pillows, cushions and throws to create a bed that you’ll want to jump into at the end of the day.

And don’t be afraid to get creative, she says. “It’s less about creating a matching look and more about mixing patterns and styles any way you want. The Helena Springfield bedding collection is great for layering with its simple Scandi aesthetic and mixture of floral, retro and stripe designs.”

To view the bedding collections at Aldiss and take advantage of the spring sale, go to aldiss.com. While the store is temporarily closed, you can book a virtual shopper or phone appointment.