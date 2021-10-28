How to choose the best mattress for a sound night’s sleep

Promotion

Tempur is one of the best-selling mattress brands at Aldiss, offering high levels of comfort, support and pressure relief

Whether you prefer a firm feel or sink-in softness, Aldiss answer your most commonly asked questions about how to find the right mattress for you.

Have you ever woken up with aches and pains, or felt groggy and unrested? Chances are, your mattress is to blame. The quality of your sleep can have a huge impact on your health and happiness – which is why investing in the right mattress is so important.

We spoke to furniture buying director Victoria Jackson from Aldiss in Norfolk, who explained some of the different mattress types, how to care for them and her top tips for getting a good night’s sleep.

Q: How do I know what mattress is right for me?

The award-winning Emma hybrid mattress combines high quality foam with pocket springs for superior support and comfort

A: Firstly, it’s important to bear in mind that the best type of mattress is different for everyone and depends on personal preference – a firmer feel might suit one person, while someone else may prefer a softer, sink-in experience. At Aldiss, we try to cover all bases with our mattress brands and stock three main types:

Pocket sprung mattresses are made from layers of springs that provide the user with support and pressure relief while in a sleeping position. The spring system offers even weight distribution and support, with a firm feel and bounce. Generally, the higher the spring count, the greater support you’ll have.

are made from layers of springs that provide the user with support and pressure relief while in a sleeping position. The spring system offers even weight distribution and support, with a firm feel and bounce. Generally, the higher the spring count, the greater support you’ll have. Foam and memory foam mattresses are designed to mould to your body’s natural posture and relieve pressure points. The Tempur mattress has the added benefit of less transfer of movement. This means you’re less likely to be disturbed by your partner, which is especially important if you have different sleeping patterns or if one of you tosses and turns at night.

are designed to mould to your body’s natural posture and relieve pressure points. The Tempur mattress has the added benefit of less transfer of movement. This means you’re less likely to be disturbed by your partner, which is especially important if you have different sleeping patterns or if one of you tosses and turns at night. Hybrid mattresses include both pocket spring and foam technology to provide an equal measure of comfort and support. The Emma and Tempur hybrid mattress are two of our most popular hybrid brands, offering pressure point relief and responsiveness.

Q: What type of mattress is good for back problems or joint pain?

The Reylon Newlyn Ortho Backcare Divan set is ideal for people who suffer from back pain

A: I recommend coming in to one of our stores to try and see what works best and to take as much time as you need. Some people will choose firm, others will prefer soft, or some may opt for an adjustable mattress so they can sleep slightly upright.

An orthopaedic mattress that has been designed with back and joint pain in mind, such as the Reylon Newlyn Ortho Backcare Divan set, is ideal. This mattress has been traditionally hand tufted to offer a high level of support while alleviating discomfort in sensitive areas such as the back, hips and shoulders.

Q: What type of mattress is good for allergies?

A: A hypoallergenic mattress made from natural fibres is the best choice. For example, the Reylon Heritage Comfort 1000 has 100 per cent natural probiotic fabric treatment to protect against allergens, bacteria and odours to promote healthy sleep.

Q: How should I care for my mattress?

A: To keep your mattress hygienic and prolong its life, my advice is to always use a protector. We all have oils on our heads and bodies that can transfer onto bedding while we’re sleeping, and if you like to enjoy breakfast in bed, spills and stains are inevitable. Mattress protectors are easy to whip off and throw into the washing machine, and some brands like Tempur actually come with zip-off, washable covers for added convenience.

Another way to keep your mattress in good shape is to rotate and flip it regularly. Some brands include handles to make this easier, but there are also mattresses that don’t have to be flipped or rotated for people who may struggle to do so.

Q: What is the lifespan of a mattress?

A: A lot of mattresses, including our bestselling brand Reylon, have an eight-year guarantee, which is around the right time you should be changing it. Some mattresses have a 10-year guarantee, but the general rule of thumb is if it’s showing signs of wear and tear such as sagging, or is becoming uncomfortable to sleep on, it’s time for a new one.

Q: What bed frame should I use with my mattress?

Aldiss have a wide range of bedroom furniture in stock

A: Our best-selling frames include the Heritage bed, which is available in double or king-size and comes with the choice of wooden or fabric headboards. There’s also the option of ottoman beds with built-in drawers – however, if you’re a hot sleeper, you may want to forgo under-bed storage to help promote air flow. We also have a wide selection of divan base beds which come with a fitting mattress and under-bed storage, as well as metal bed frames.

Whether you choose a wooden, metal or divan bed frame, the most important thing is to make sure there are seven and a half centimetres between the slats to prevent wear and tear to your mattress.

To see the mattress and bed frames available at Aldiss, visit their stores in Norwich or Fakenham. You can also browse aldiss.com or email enquiries@aldiss.com.