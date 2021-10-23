Quiz
How Norfolk are you? Take this quiz to find out
Published: 10:15 AM October 23, 2021
Reckon you're from Norfolk do you 'bor?'
Norfolk is a fine county with a rich history and vibrant culture.
It also has many idiosyncrasies which can easily separate out-of-towners from the Norfolk locals.
The unique dialect and many mind-boggling place name pronunciations can often throw people into confusion.
Think you are up to the challenge?
It isn't easy, so don't go 'puttin' on your parts' if you struggle.
So give it a go, and find out if you are Norfolk to the core.
