How Norfolk are you? Take this quiz to find out

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:15 AM October 23, 2021   
The World Pier Crabbing Championships at Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Think you know all there is to know about Norfolk? Try our quiz and find out how Norfolk you are - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Reckon you're from Norfolk do you 'bor?'

Norfolk is a fine county with a rich history and vibrant culture. 

It also has many idiosyncrasies which can easily separate out-of-towners from the Norfolk locals. 

The unique dialect and many mind-boggling place name pronunciations can often throw people into confusion.

Think you are up to the challenge?

It isn't easy, so don't go 'puttin' on your parts' if you struggle.

So give it a go, and find out if you are Norfolk to the core. 



