Supporting the older generation: How you can help Age UK Norfolk assist older people

Discover why we need local charities like Age UK Norfolk now more than ever and what you can do to support the ageing members of our local community.

From friendly phone calls to providing free advice and benefit checks, Age UK Norfolk are committed to delivering the essential resources that our senior citizens need. However, much like anything, it takes a community coming together to keep these lines of support open and running smoothly.

To learn more, we chat to Micheala Whiting, the commercial manager at Age UK Norfolk. She reveals the importance of why, now more than ever, we must be there for the older members of our community, and tell us how we can get involved.

Q: Why should people support the services of Age UK Norfolk?

A: Although we're brand partners with the national charity, Age UK, we are a completely independent local charity raising all of our funds. This means that all items donated, and funds raised for Age UK Norfolk, benefit older people right here in our county.

The services that we provide have never been as important to maintain as they are now. Many older people faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, such as isolation on a scale we haven’t seen before. When local people lend a helping hand in whatever way they can, it makes a huge difference to all members of the older generation living in Norfolk.

For those concerned about dropping off bulky items, Age UK Norfolk run a free collection and delivery service across the county. - Credit: Age UK Norfolk

Q: What services do Age UK Norfolk provide throughout East Anglia?

A: We have a number of services dedicated to supporting older people in Norfolk; including our information and advice help line, free benefit checks and practical assistance with filling out forms. We also provide befriending and advocacy services and have introduced a brand-new initiative, digital inclusion.

The information and advice team specialise in assisting individuals with senior care enquiries, benefit entitlement checks and much more.

Our advocacy services support and enable older people by providing them with a voice, and often advocating on their behalf. We have a money matters service which helps individuals to manage their household finances and budget, helping them remain independent and living in their own home for longer.

The befriending and digital inclusion services work to close the gap on loneliness. We provide friendly phone calls to lonely older people and practical support in developing digital skills, so they can connect better with friends, family and their community. We host regular sessions at our shop in Dereham hosted by our digital champion, and all of our staff are able to provide basic support.

Age UK Norfolk are looking to host a number of fundraising events this year for their 75th anniversary, with the help of the local community. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: How can I support or donate to Age Norfolk UK?

A: Furniture donations play a massive part in raising vital funds to keep our services accessible. The items can also help those in need of furniture that can’t afford to buy large household items directly from the major stores.

It's simple to donate your furniture to Age UK Norfolk; we run a free furniture collection and delivery service, just give us a call or fill out our online collection form to arrange a suitable time. Rather than sending off your unwanted furniture to a landfill, why not contact us to take it off your hands!

Volunteering is also a crucial support to us and here in our store, we have several volunteers who help to keep our shop floor stocked and meet and greet our customers.

If you want to make a difference and be assured your money will directly support the older members of the Norfolk community, you can donate online via JustGiving, BACS (Bankers' Automated Clearing System), cheque or leaving a gift in your will.

For local businesses and organisations, choosing Age UK Norfolk as their charity of the year is a reliable way to ensure that the money stays local, improving the wellbeing of older people within the region.

Find out more about donating, fundraising or volunteering on the Age UK Norfolk website: Age UK Norfolk | Get involved - how you can help?

Q: What events does Age UK Norfolk have planned for 2022?

A: We have plenty planned for the upcoming year, which is also our 75th anniversary! For the more adventurous among us, we have a sponsored skydive coming up in September for anyone interested in signing up.

We would also love to partner up with 75 businesses across Norfolk to celebrate our anniversary. So if you'd like to help fundraise for us in our 75th year, we'd love to hear from you!

For more information about Age UK Norfolk’s services, or how to get in contact for the 75th anniversary, visit ageuk.org.uk/norfolk or call 01603 787111.