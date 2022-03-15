Try hot yoga and 'sacred cocoa' ceremonies in Norfolk log cabin

There was a time when hot yoga was literally the hottest thing in the wellbeing world. Celebrities from Madonna to Gwyneth Paltrow became devotees of the practise, which sky rocketed in popularity.

And now this toxin-busting form of movement is on the menu in west Dereham, alongside reiki, at Tranquillity in the City, with Tasha Walker bringing the teachings of Thailand, Indian and central America to this corner of Norfolk.

It's long been Tasha's ambition to own a piece of land where she could teach in her own surroundings, and that vision came true with a move to the countryside last year.

"I was living in Great Yarmouth and commuting every week to London. All my work was there," Tasha says. "But I wanted my own studio and I knew in London it wasn't going to happen. There are a lot of teachers there, people can't get work off the ground, there's a lot of competition. And I wanted a bigger piece of land.

"The part of Norfolk I'm in now, there's a call for yoga here," she says.

Until lockdown, Tasha's routine would be to work during the summer and go travelling during the winter - with the yoga studies she undertook while away inspiring her to build up her own wellness business - all from a purpose-built log cabin in her garden.

"I just wanted that vibe of yoga studios abroad rather than in London or the UK," she explains. "That's what I've basically created in my garden.

"It's not like walking into a London studio. It's as if you've been transported into India, Thailand or central America, where I used to go travelling, basically," she says.

Tasha's keen to promote her teachings to encompass more than the physical offerings found in gym and studio settings.

"For me, yoga's not just about the physical," she says. "Even though I love a physical dynamic practice, for me it's also the meditation side - it's about mind, body and spirit, and I've found in the UK it's been lost in so many classes in studio or gym-based yoga."

After moving to her new home, Tasha began teaching in the local village hall while she waited for her cabin to be built. It was finished in December and her hot yoga sessions have been in hot demand ever since.

"I thought it would be very slow off the ground, then it just took off!" she says. "I'm really pleased, I didn't expect it."

Tasha has been teaching for nine years, having trained in India and Costa Rica - the latter under the tutelage well-known American practitioner Shiva Rea.

"My first training was more Ashtanga and Vinyasa Flow, and with Shiva Rae it was flowy - Prana Flow - really linking that mind, body, breath connection."

During a session, the room temperature is cranked up to 30C, thanks to a newly-installed log burner. This provides a more natural source of heat as opposed to the systems you'd typically find in a studio.

"I've noticed people don't find it unbearable," says Tasha. "It's a comfortable heat."

In addition to hot yoga, a Guatemalan cacao ceremony could be just the thing to warm your heart - another of Tasha's offerings which promotes connection and friendship at her rural retreat.

"You drink sacred cacao that is made by the Maya from the cacao bean. It's basically chocolate that's good for you. So I have these ceremonies where we drink chocolate and just chat and share. People come away with huge benefits - more mentally, to be honest."

Reiki sessions and sound baths are also on offer and, looking ahead, Tasha will be offering the opportunity for people to stay, creating residential retreats.

"I've got my first one in March with students from London coming up for two or three days." That includes the yoga, a cacao ceremony, reiki, sound baths and wild swimming - something she regularly visits Lynford Lake to indulge in. "It's beautiful and it's like being in Finland."

Since the pandemic, Tasha says we've become more aware of our health and looking after ourselves. "That is one thing yoga can most definitely do. There are so many health benefits to it, and where so much anxiety has been brought up in the past few years, working to help and focus the breath just helps to calm you.

"Where people got used to not socialising, and there's more anxiety around, yoga can help people to connect and come back together again. That's the aim, and that's what's taking shape here."

Find out more at tranquillityinthecity.com

