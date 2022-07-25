Where to get health advice in Norfolk this summer

Wear a sun hat and sunglasses outdoors during hot weather and seek shade from 11am-3pm - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The recent heatwaves have been an extraordinary reminder of how important it is to stay safe from the sun and avoid extreme heat.

We can’t always predict the weather over the summer months in the UK, so it’s worth keeping heat health advice in mind to look after yourself and your loved ones.

Tricia D'Orsi, director of nursing at NHS Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Contributed

Below are some tips for taking care of your health over summer.

Please share these with any older relatives or neighbours who live alone - it’s important to look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated when it’s warm.

If you care for someone with an underlying health condition, they will be at increased risk of suffering from dehydration and overheating, and I would urge you to check in on them regularly to ensure they have the medication and help they need.

Summer health care

1. Stay hydrated

Make sure you drink plenty of water, not sugary or fizzy drinks, and cold water if possible.

Drink little and often to keep hydrated instead of waiting until you get too hot and thirsty and then drinking too much too quickly.

Drink little and often to stay hydrated in hot weather - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re checking in on elderly relatives or neighbours, you could suggest they keep a lidded plastic cup with a straw near their chair or bedside as a good way to keep water close by, easy to drink, and reduce the risk of spillages.

2. Stay cool

Stay out of the sun entirely during periods of hot weather if possible, but if you must be out in the sun, wear light, loose fitting cotton clothing.

Wear a sunhat and UV sunglasses, preferably wraparound, to reduce UV exposure to your eyes.

Give yourself a break from the sun periodically and cool down in the shade to keep from overheating.

Try to avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest period of the day (between 11am – 3pm).

When indoors, keep your house cool by letting in cool air in the evening and early morning, and keeping curtains closed during daylight hours.

Frozen bottles of water placed in front of a fan can help cool the air around you.

Try to avoid swimming in local rivers and lakes, as tempting as they may seem, as these can have strong undercurrents and other dangers.

If you see anyone in difficulties in the water call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. What you eat can also help you cool down. Eat cold foods, particularly salads, and fruit with high water content.

3. Use sun cream

To get maximum protection, as a rough rule of thumb, use about a teaspoon of sun cream to each area of your body: one teaspoon for your head, face and neck; one for each arm; one for each leg; one for your chest and abdomen; and one for your back and the back of your neck.

Choose a sun cream of 50 SPF with UVA protection and apply it 20 minutes before going outside. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Choose a sun cream with SPF 50 with UVA protection and apply it at least 20 minutes before going outside to give it a chance to absorb into your skin.

Reapply after swimming or sweating, or every 90 minutes, to get the protection factor listed on the bottle.

4. Stock your medicine cabinet

Be sure your medicine cabinet has everything your family needs to manage common summer ailments and illnesses.

Keep a supply of paracetamol, ibuprofen, bite and sting creams, antihistamines, and rash creams.

5. Be alert to the signs of heat-related harm

If you feel dizzy, weak, anxious or have intense thirst and headache, move to a cool place as soon as possible.

Drink some water or diluted fruit juice to rehydrate and avoid alcohol.

If you have painful muscular spasms (particularly in the legs, arms or abdomen) rest immediately in a cool place and drink electrolyte drinks as these help to replace the minerals your body loses when dehydrated.

Good choices are coconut water, sports drinks, and milk.

Most people should start to recover within 30 minutes and if not, they should seek medical help by calling NHS 111.

Get the right help at the right place

Knowing what resources and support are available will help you feel prepared to deal with any summer ailments that affect you and your family.

Don’t spend time waiting in A&E for treatment you might be able to receive more quickly elsewhere.

Use the list below to help you find the right health service depending on your health needs:

Think 111 first

If you have an urgent but not life-threatening medical need, contact NHS 111 first rather than going straight to A&E.

If you’re not sure whether to go to your GP, your pharmacy, or a walk-in centre – call 111 or go online at www.111.nhs.uk as your first port of call.

This service is free to call at any time from a landline or mobile phone.

Community pharmacies

Get health help on the high street so you can get back to your day quickly. Pharmacists are experts in medicines and can help you with many minor health concerns like coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble, as well as summer ailments such as bites and insect stings, rashes, and hay fever symptoms. Some pharmacies are open late, too. Call NHS 111 if you need help finding a late-night pharmacy near you.

Minor injuries units

Visit the minor injuries units for treatment for a range of minor injuries, including minor cuts and wounds, strains and sprains, and skin complaints.

· The Norwich Practices Walk-in Centre at Rouen House on Rouen Road, Norwich, is open between 7am and 9pm every day.

· The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) based at Cromer Hospital on Mill Road is open every day, including Bank Holidays, from 8am to 7.45pm.

For more information on staying healthy over the summer and health advice, please visit www.happyhealthyholidays.co.uk.