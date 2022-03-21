New horror film coming to cinemas in April was shot at Norfolk manor house

Video

New horror film Homebound was shot at Wiveton Hall, owned by Desmond MacCarthy. - Credit: Blue Finch Films/Antony Kelly

A Jacobean manor house on the north Norfolk coast takes centre stage in a new horror film coming to cinemas this April.

Homebound is the debut from director Sebastian Godwin and is a creepy and atmospheric thriller starring Aisling Loftus (A Discovery of Witches) and Tom Goodman-Hill (Humans).

Homebound was shot at Wiveton Hall on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Blue Finch Films

It was shot at Wiveton Hall owned by Desmond MacCarthy, who became a local celebrity after the 17th century manor house was the subject of BBC2 documentary Normal for Norfolk.

Homebound is released in cinemas on April 1 and digitally on April 4 and it follows Richard who takes his new girlfriend Holly home to meet his three estranged children, Lucia, Ralph and Anna.

The poster for new horror film Homebound. - Credit: Blue Finch Films

They soon discover his ex-wife is missing and the children behaving strangely.

As their actions become gradually more disturbing, Holly begins to unearth a dark and twisted secret.