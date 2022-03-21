News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

Video

New horror film coming to cinemas in April was shot at Norfolk manor house

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:45 AM March 21, 2022
New horror film Homebound was shot at Wiveton Hall, owned by Desmond MacCarthy.

New horror film Homebound was shot at Wiveton Hall, owned by Desmond MacCarthy. - Credit: Blue Finch Films/Antony Kelly

A Jacobean manor house on the north Norfolk coast takes centre stage in a new horror film coming to cinemas this April.

Homebound is the debut from director Sebastian Godwin and is a creepy and atmospheric thriller starring Aisling Loftus (A Discovery of Witches) and Tom Goodman-Hill (Humans).

Homebound was shot at Wiveton Hall on the north Norfolk coast. 

Homebound was shot at Wiveton Hall on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Blue Finch Films

It was shot at Wiveton Hall owned by Desmond MacCarthy, who became a local celebrity after the 17th century manor house was the subject of BBC2 documentary Normal for Norfolk. 

Homebound is released in cinemas on April 1 and digitally on April 4 and it follows Richard who takes his new girlfriend Holly home to meet his three estranged children, Lucia, Ralph and Anna.

The poster for new horror film Homebound.

The poster for new horror film Homebound. - Credit: Blue Finch Films

They soon discover his ex-wife is missing and the children behaving strangely.

As their actions become gradually more disturbing, Holly begins to unearth a dark and twisted secret. 

Film
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hayley Southwood sat in a green Land Rover in the Norfolk countryside

Instagram influencer says she's 'smitten' with her new home in Norfolk

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
An Audi was found stranded on the verge after crashing near Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Crashed Audi left stranded on verge for almost a week

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon