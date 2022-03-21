Video
New horror film coming to cinemas in April was shot at Norfolk manor house
- Credit: Blue Finch Films/Antony Kelly
A Jacobean manor house on the north Norfolk coast takes centre stage in a new horror film coming to cinemas this April.
Homebound is the debut from director Sebastian Godwin and is a creepy and atmospheric thriller starring Aisling Loftus (A Discovery of Witches) and Tom Goodman-Hill (Humans).
It was shot at Wiveton Hall owned by Desmond MacCarthy, who became a local celebrity after the 17th century manor house was the subject of BBC2 documentary Normal for Norfolk.
Homebound is released in cinemas on April 1 and digitally on April 4 and it follows Richard who takes his new girlfriend Holly home to meet his three estranged children, Lucia, Ralph and Anna.
They soon discover his ex-wife is missing and the children behaving strangely.
As their actions become gradually more disturbing, Holly begins to unearth a dark and twisted secret.