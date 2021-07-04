The East Anglian accessories brand worn by the Duchess of Cambridge

Published: 6:00 PM July 4, 2021

Sisters Alice Leet-Cook and Rosie Turner set up accessories brand Hicks and Brown in 2014, with a focus on millinery.

And they quickly won a host of high profile fans, including the Duchess of Cambridge, who has worn their Suffolk Fedora.

Noticing a gap in the market for modern country attire, they started out creating garments for themselves and friends, the two of them working from the kitchen table.

Now they have a team and operate from a farm building on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds.

Hicks and Brown’s new summer collection consists of three different styles: The Hemley Fedora, the Orford Fedora and the Aldeburgh Fedora, with a choice of different colourways in each style.

The Hemley Fedora in Natural, Cream and Navy, £74 each - Credit: Hicks and Brown

You may also want to watch:

This year has been focused very much on the staycation and Alice and Rosie knew they wanted their latest collection to reflect this and take its cues from British coastal design.

This is where two of their styles; the Hemley and Orford come in.

The Hemley Fedora (Natural) £74 - Credit: Hicks and Brown

Both of them move away from the original feather design of the Aldeburgh to a more relaxed, less country feel, while ensuring they kept their key focus on them being classic timeless pieces.

The Aldeburgh Fedora (Cream/Black), £65 - Credit: Hicks and Brown

In previous summer seasons, Hicks and Brown have offered the Aldeburgh in a cream option with black ribbon, but they wanted to develop it further and offer it in a new colour straw, along with the option of a brown ribbon.

The feathers used in this style make the hats more suited to their country lifestyle customer, along with being a perfect option for a rural staycation.

Last of the three styles is the Orford Fedora which has four trim colours to choose from, which add a fun, tasteful splash of colour to the classic shaped summer hat.

The Orford Fedora (in Dusky Pink, Charcoal, Cornflower Blue and Navy), each £65 - Credit: Hicks and Brown

The cornflower blue and charcoal trims were Hicks and Brown’s most popular colours in 2020 so the brand decided to continued them.

The Orford Fedora (Cornflower Blue Ribbon), £65 - Credit: Hicks and Brown

They also decided to add dusky pink and navy trim colourways which are both brand new for this spring/summer.

The Orford Fedora (Dusky Pink), £65 - Credit: Hicks and Brown

The soft hues make them ideal for wearing on the beach with swimwear, or more likely a cosy pastel jumper if the great British weather has anything to do with it!

All Hicks and Brown hats come in sizes XS through to XL.

To see the full SS21 collection, go to hicksandbrown.com