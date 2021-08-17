Showmen unite to celebrate all the fun of the fair

Published: 12:11 PM August 17, 2021

Fairs have given us fun and thrills for centuries - Credit: Antony Kelly

A Norfolk seaside amusement park is leading a new campaign to celebrate all the fun of the fair.

Future 4 Fairgrounds was launched last September by six female showmen to highlight the history of our nation's fairs and the situation Covid has left them in a bid to ensure their future.

Colleen Roper sanitises a ride at Rainbow Park Amusements in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

They included Colleen Roper, whose family has run the Rainbow Park amusement site at Hunstanton for 50 years.

F4F is launching the first-ever World Fun Fair Month this September.

Mrs Roper said: "World Fun Fair Month aims to unite showmen and bring people together from around the world to celebrate all aspects of the fairgrounds, and the joy they bring to communities everywhere.

The fair at Rainbow Park in Hunstanton, which will taking part in World Fun Fair Month in September - Credit: Rainbow Park

"Showmen from the UK, Europe, North America, and Australasia are working together to ensure this extraordinary event will be truly global."

Mrs Roper said a year of lockdowns and restrictions had led to "a distinct lack of fun in peoples' lives.

She added: "In September people will be encouraged to visit their local fair, wherever that may be, to enjoy a fun day out for the whole family.

"Fairgrounds everywhere will be holding special events that everyone will be invited to take part in.

The King's Lynn Mart has had to cancel because of lockdown - Credit: Matthew Usher

"World Fun Fair Month is a celebration not just of the industry but also of the people that share the unique cultural heritage as Showmen. A tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation."

Some fairs can trace their history back for centuries, like the Lynn Mart, which operates under an ancient royal charter. Another charter fair is the Wisbech Statute Fair, traditionally held towards the end of September.

F4F said World Fun Fair Month would also raise awareness of the importance of protecting the industry in the wake of the pandemic. Many fairs across the world were cancelled because of Covid, leaving showmen facing financial losses and uncertainty.

Fairs across the world will be taking part in the fist-ever World Fun Fair Month this September - Credit: Antony Kelly

It added: "By working with showmen from all across the world, we will be raising awareness of the importance of fairgrounds with communities everywhere. Fairgrounds have been bringing joy to people around the world for centuries, and we cannot wait to celebrate all the fun of the fair with you.”