Win a book of fascinating memories of life on Norwich's trams
Derek James
- Credit: Norfolk County Council Library and Information Service.
For 35 years they ruled the roads…highways and byways across Norwich had taken on a whole new look to make way for the trams. The first comprehensive public transport system.
For a long time now Frances and Michael Holmes of the Norwich Heritage Projects have been putting together their new book - The Days of the Norwich Trams: Transforming Streets, Transforming Lives.
And this is your chance to win a copy.
The book follow the often rowdy and fascinating debate over the trams, who should pay for them, and the movers and shakers of the day so well.
Eventually the Norwich Electric Tramways Company coughed up £44,000 in 1897 towards the road widening and at the end of July in 1900 it was all systems go. The trams were running.
You may also want to watch:
We reported at the time: “The interior of the tramcars are furnished comfortably. Electric light apparatus is fixed and on each side are three sides of dainty design.”
Many of your memories and photographs, often passed down, by granny and grandpa and mum and dad, are part of this marvellous book.
Most Read
- 1 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
- 2 Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000
- 3 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
- 4 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
- 5 Man jailed for stealing underwear and sex toy from village house
- 6 Woman admits causing deaths of Norfolk couple in road crash
- 7 Villagers in shock after woman dies in suspected murder
- 8 'She loved planting flowers' - Tributes left at home of woman found dead
- 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Talks held with United full-back
- 10 Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?
The impact of the trams was immense and they encouraged people to put pen to paper.
John Smith wrote to us with the following song inspired by the trams:
"They run you round to Sprowston and take you down to Thorpe,
Also to Angel Gardens where lovers go to court.
They take you round to Chapel Field to hear sweet music play,
Where the girls like to laugh and dance,
And a penny all the way."
When the last tram ran Towncloseite wrote:
"And so you’ve passed! You dear old trams
Who gave us of your best:
The generation thou hast served,
And well deserve they rest.
The gong was music to our ears,
When fast the rain come down;
We scampered quickly to thy folds,
Lest we went drenched to town.
Some days we waited for thee long
To take us to the train:
We looked for thee with eager eyes,
But had to look in vain.
Full well we know they capering tricks
As by the pole you pranced
We shouted loud but thou wast deaf,
As after thee we danced.
At times we took a walk with thee,
Down by St Stephen’s Street:
And often we arrived there first,
Thy cheerful face to greet.
Farewell dear trams, we thank you all!
Conductors, drivers, too:
For kindness shown to one and all
Our thanks to ALL of you."
How to win a book
When did the last tram run in Norwich?
Was it: A) 1925. B) 1935 or C) 1945.
Answers to be emailed to: info@norwich-heritage.co.uk by August 10. Please include your name and postal address.
Five entrants will received a copy of The Days of the Norwich Trams: Transforming Streets, Transforming Lives.
The book, which costs £12.50 can be bought from outlets across Norfolk, including Jarrold and City Bookshop or direct from www.norwich-heritage.co.uk