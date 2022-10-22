How much did it cost to build Sandringham's iconic gates?

Designed by Norfolk architect Thomas Jekyll and made by the workforce at Barnard, Bishop and Barnard, they stand tall and proud – the Norwich Gates at Sandringham where thousands of people laid flowers to remember our Queen.

The sea of floral tributes has gone but the memories will live on and the gates are a magnificent and timeless example of Norfolk workmanship.

Jekyll made wonderful ornate fireplaces for Barnards, before moving on to beautiful gates and so many other exotic works of art.

He designed the Norwich Gates, pillars and railings in 1859 which were exhibited in London and awarded a medal for design and art work.

The Blacksmiths at Barnards. It is believed those in the picture who took a leading part in the production of the gates included Frank Amies, F Frost, P Frost and G Fox. Back row (standing left to right): 1. --- 2. J. Cooper, 3. A. Frost, 4. W. Rust, 5. --- Middleton, 6. T. Baker, 7. --- Second row (standing left to right): 8. G. Smith, 9. A. Haney? 10. --- Clayton, 11. G. Burt, 12. F. Frost, 13. J. Sexton, 14. F. Amies, 15. G. Fox, 16. P. Stone, 17. A. Baker, 18. ---, 19. G. Olman, 20. A. Bannell Front row (seated left to right): 21. --- Anderson? 22. ---, 23. P. Frost - Credit: Archant Library

The gates occupied 40 of the best workmen from morning to night for three months at a cost of £750 in wages.

There was not a touch of the chisel - the hammer did all the work in the most perfect manner.

The gates were bought by the people of Norfolk and Norwich and given to the Prince of Wales as a wedding present in 1864.

These pictures of the men come from The Half Wheel, the works magazine published by Barnards, in 1953 the year of the Coronation.

And it is good to see that some of the gentlemen in the photographs are named so maybe relatives will be able to recognise family members.

We can get an idea of the works at the time by reading the words of A.D.Bayne in 1869 when writing about the new Norfolk Iron Works in the city.

“The important works of Barnard, Bishop and Barnard, are situate in St Michael’s, Coslany, and cover an area of one acre next the River Wensum.

“Entering from Coslany Street, the new Counting House is joined on the right by a suite of offices and on the left by the smith’s shop which is backed by fire-proof workshops, 75ft in length, and five storey’s high.

“The large foundry is at the east end of the works, A tramway runs from Coslany Street into the interior, permeating the premises. About 400 men and boys are engaged.”

A workforce we can all be proud of.