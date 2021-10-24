Brown Derbies and Bender sausages, when Wimpy ruled fast food

Published: 7:00 AM October 24, 2021

There was once a time when Brown Derbies and Bender sausages were competing with Big Macs and Bargain Buckets for Norfolk's fast food attention.

But now only one Wimpy remains in Norfolk at King's Lynn, with another just over the border in Suffolk at Lowestoft, however once there was a restaurant in almost every Norfolk town.

Wimpy Bar, Dereham. Date: 27 Sept 1972 - Credit: Archant Library

The chain had outlets in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Dereham offering the iconic Brown Derby, a donut with a scoop of ice cream in the middle, and the Bender in a Bun sausage burger.

King's Lynn's Wimpy has now moved to a smaller site, however when the town first got a restaurant it was a pyramid-shaped fast food palace, where the chain became the first company to offer meat-free burgers in 1985.

Wimpy Bar, Dereham. Date: 27 Sept 1972 - Credit: Archant Library

An advert for Wimpy in 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

An article announcing the arrival of Wimpy in 1972. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen's Road Wimpy Bar, St Stephen's Street, Norwich: Picture by Sept 1965 - Credit: Archant

New Conduit Street Wimpy towers over the town. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant



