Brown Derbies and Bender sausages, when Wimpy ruled fast food
- Credit: Archant Library
There was once a time when Brown Derbies and Bender sausages were competing with Big Macs and Bargain Buckets for Norfolk's fast food attention.
But now only one Wimpy remains in Norfolk at King's Lynn, with another just over the border in Suffolk at Lowestoft, however once there was a restaurant in almost every Norfolk town.
The chain had outlets in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Dereham offering the iconic Brown Derby, a donut with a scoop of ice cream in the middle, and the Bender in a Bun sausage burger.
King's Lynn's Wimpy has now moved to a smaller site, however when the town first got a restaurant it was a pyramid-shaped fast food palace, where the chain became the first company to offer meat-free burgers in 1985.