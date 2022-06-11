A rustic cottage in which an old woman sits by the fire. Picture: Wellcome Collection - Credit: Wellcome Collection

What price would you pay to find the partner of your dreams? Would you sacrifice a year of your life for the right person?

This was the dilemma desperate young ladies keen to find a suitor faced if they sought help from famous ‘Chedgrave Witch’, a wise woman in Norfolk in the early 1800s.

In addition to losing their “last year of earth-life”, the romance seeker would also have to solve a riddle before their true love match would be revealed.

This spell was given to a young woman in Loddon when she visited the local wise woman and asked her for help in finding a husband.

Folklorist William Blyth Gerish wrote in 1895: “I am including in my revised paper on ‘Norfolk Folk-Lore, Charms, Witchcraft and Magic,” written in a popular style and which I read occasionally at social evenings in town and country, the following curious charm, given by the Chedgrave witch, a notable wise woman in Norfolk at the beginning of the last [19th] century to a Loddon girl, and written down from dictation by Miss M H James.

“But though the charm may have been clear to the original, I find it difficult to work the operation out satisfactorily.

“Perhaps the society [The Folklore Society] can assist me in unravelling this, as one is often asked ‘how is it done?’ by inquiring lady listeners at the conclusion of the paper.”

The first full moon of April is commonly known as the pink moon. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The spell was as follows:

“To gain a husband, name known or unknown,

Make your choice on a graveyard stone.

Quarter-day’s night if there fare a moon,

Pass thro’ the church gate right alone;

Twist three crosses from graveyard bits,

Place them straight in your finger slits,

Over the grave hold a steady hand,

One is yourself and your husband one,

And the middle one need be named of none.

If they both on the middle cross have crossed,

His name you win, and a year you’ve lost;

For he who lies in the namesake mould

His soul has sold – or he would have sold,

And you give a year which the dead may use,

Your last year of earth-life that you lose.”

Gerish added: “I cannot help imagining that explicit instructions were given at the time to ensure the due carrying out of the charm, but these I fear are now unobtainable.”

It is probable that the ‘witch’ Gerish refers to is actually from Loddon and was Mother Chergrave, a well-known wise woman.

When thinking about widespread belief in witchcraft, you might assume Weird Norfolk would need to travel back more than 400 years to the 17th century - but in Norfolk those beliefs doggedly persisted into the 1900s.

Mother Chergrave of Loddon was an oddity, in that she freely admitted she practiced magic and not only that, she made a living from doing so.

The literal definition of a charmer, she created charms for those that visited her to cure or procure, mend or break, she read palms and stars and created herbal remedies from hedgerow herbs.

One such charm came in the form of a spell and offered women the chance to discover the name of their future husband for a two-fold price: a gold piece AND the last year of their life: which ties in with Gerish’s graveyard charm.

A graveyard at North Walsham - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Chergrave would regularly disappear from the village to make long journeys, sometimes being away for two years at a time.

After one such odyssey, she brought back a daughter, Mary, who she told everyone was promised to Satan (this didn’t stop a kind neighbour baptising her).

Mary was a kind, sweet-hearted girl, but when the parson chastised the wise woman for teaching Mara dark arts, she claimed she had not passed on her knowledge but rather the child had learned about the herbs in dreams.

In Margaret Helen James' (whose cousin was ghost author M.R James) fabulous Bogie Tales of East Anglia, written in 1891 and recently republished by Dr Francis Young in 2019, Mother Chergrave's assistants are described in some detail.

"She had two rare noted imps," wrote James, "she could make 'em tell her what she chose, they was a male and a female. Impses is a right little sort of fairy, like a person, right enough, but with wings like a bat.

“These imps could get any size they liked, but kept as small as a bat, mostly. The witch let them bite women who wanted to become witches, and she kept 'em in an old thick box."

After her baptism, and because her religion spoilt Mother Chergrave's magical tea, Mary lived with Mrs Crab and carried a piece of mountain ash wood, a bit of horseshoe and a copy of the Bible just in case Satan came calling for her unexpectedly.

In time, she caught the eye of a fiddle-paying pedlar who had been nicknamed Lucky Chance by villagers.

"He had rare nice things in his pack, and he used to let the girls buy them for kisses, and some of the old women too! How did he get his money? O! he said he was Danish, or something foreign - a rare nice-looking chap, with a right short yellow beard; he used to wear a fisherman's jersey, and a fur cap, and big boots; his hair wasn't like a foreigner, but cut right short; he used to play his little fiddle in Loddon 'public' and fill the house, and we girls used to listen at the window," wrote James.

That year, in around 1870, on the night the harvest had been brought home there was a celebration supper in the biggest barn in the village.

As Chance played his fiddle from the biggest overhanging beam and the farm workers and their families enjoyed a feast, Mary burst in and told those gathered that her mother was dying and she needed help from Mrs Crab.

Followed by most of the village women, the party arrived at Mother Chergrave's house and Mary and Mrs Crab went into her bedroom

"…the old witch had on a scarlet and brown dress, like a man's, almost, and she stood in the middle of the room," James wrote, "then she began to curse! I ran to the window and hollered, 'Chance! Lucky Chance!' and there he stood, as white as a ghost! The witch said, 'Mary, take these imps, and let them bite your breasts, and you'll be a greater witch than I have been. Don't let the devil be your master, but make him mind you.'

"The imps were in a carved wood box; there were lots of funny things in the room, and a lot of gold on the counterpane. 'You are never to marry, Mary,' said the witch. 'You needn't look like that; I done you a good turn when I bound you to Satan, and he's bound to have you.' And then the old witch had an awful fit, and died shrieking.

"We all went downstairs, except Mary, and we heard an imp call to be let out of the box. There were about 20 women in the kitchen, and a great fire - and we lit lots of candles.

“In about an hour Mrs Crab went upstairs, and found Mary had covered up her mother with a sheet, and was crying and praying. Then Mary came downstairs, and she carried the box of imps, and one imp cried like a child; the box was sealed…"

The women were agog and asked Mary if she intended to follow her mother's path - they were also keep to get a glimpse of the famous imps and begged her to open the box and let them see the familiars. But then, music drifted through the window, the sound of a fiddle.

"I believe she would have opened it, because it was in her blood, you know, and one imp laughed; just then Lucky Chance played something outside, and Mary put the box on the fire, and he imps howled, and we all went out of the cottage," wrote James.

Loddon folk refused to bury Mother Chergrave where she died, so she was taken to Norwich. Lucky and Mary married - but people remembered Mother Chergrave's assertion and suggested that Chance was in fact the devil who had finally claimed her soul. But Mrs Crab, according to MH James, would have none of it.

She said that Mrs Crab had told villagers: "Chance was God's angel, and Mary had been bounden to the devil, but Satan'll have to do with his bounden rights over her!"

The couple were last seen boarding a ship at Great Yarmouth, bound to distant shores or - if those villagers were right - the River Styx.

