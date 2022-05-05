Norfolk artist 'immensely proud' of Westminster Abbey memorial
Helen Miller
- Credit: Helen MIller
Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Judi Dench were among guests at Westminster Abbey for the unveiling of a memorial stone created by a Norfolk artist.
Big names from the world of theatre and film gathered for the unveiling of the memorial in honour of legendary actor Sir John Gielgud - designed and made by King's Lynn stone carver Wayne Hart.
Mr Hart, 35, created the floor plaque with distinctive flowing letters at his studio in Hertfordshire.
“I do feel immensely proud and honoured," he said. "Westminster Abbey is one of the biggest galleries of art there is, although people may not necessarily think of it in that respect.
"Many artists have put their work into that building and to be a part of that is really special.”
Sir John Gielgud was one of the finest actors of the twentieth century and died in 2000 at the age of 96.
The ceremony took place where the memorial stone now lies in the south transept of Westminster Abbey next to the Shakespeare monument and memorials to other great actors including Sir Laurence Olivier and Dame Peggy Ashcroft.
Judi Dench, who read Shakespeare’s sonnet 29 as a tribute to Sir John, described him as “a brilliant actor and a brilliant friend”. She later pulled the cover off the memorial stone to complete the unveiling.
For Mr Hart, the dedication ceremony was the culmination of a lengthy design process which began with meticulous research before the design was agreed with Westminster Abbey.
“There has to be an overall balance in the design and interaction between letters and different lines so things connect," said Mr Hart.
"This is lettering, not a typeface, so everything is drawn specifically for this piece and no two letters necessarily need to be identical, which gives it a bit more life and humanity.”
The memorial was made from a block of highly polished block of Purbeck blue marble, a material that has been prized in church building and decorative stonework for more than 1,000 years.
With millions of people expected to walk over it in centuries to come, the memorial and its inscription need to last.
Former College of West Anglia student Mr Hart also carved the Edith Cavell memorial stone at Norwich Cathedral and a memorial to Chronicles of Narnia author CS Lewis at Westminster Abbey.