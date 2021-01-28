£1.30 for burger and fries - 1970s Captain America's menu sparks memories
- Credit: Karen Waters
Many of us will remember Captain America’s with great fondness and perhaps a watering mouth.
Mike Howell opened the restaurant in 1972 and he took a gamble on our fine city appreciating tastes and atmosphere imported from the USA.
A 1970s menu from the restaurant recently resurfaced online, bringing back a flood of memories.
Karen Waters, a travel agent from Hellesdon, unearthed the vintage menu while embarking on a lockdown declutter.
“I don’t know why I kept it – I just liked the look of the menu and it reminded me of good times there,” she said.
Mrs Waters moved to Norwich when she was 19 in 1976. Before she relocated, she remembered going to Captain America’s when visiting her aunt while on holiday in the Broads.
“We went as a family and from then on and whenever we had people to come to stay that was the go-to place because it was so unusual and had such a good atmosphere.
“The barman at the time was just brilliant we had never seen anything like it before in Norwich. He was quite a showman with it – and that was before Tom Cruise.
“I think that it's good to have somewhere that remains the same in a way because its worked well up to now. Why change a good thing?”
Mrs Waters shared a photo of the menu on Facebook, and the floodgates opened and the memories poured out.
Here are a handful of the responses:
Pamela Powell
This is the first restaurant I went to without parents. My niece and I were about 15. I ordered blackened steak not realising really what it was. I was so disappointed as it tasted burnt. We felt really grown up though - would have been 1975. It then became a regular place to visit for many years.
Julie Morgan
Took my daughter there about 5 years ago after about a 30-year gap and it was just as I remembered it. I mentioned that they used to have a corn relish and the waitress found some for me. It was the first place as a youngster that I had a proper burger and thought it was amazing.
Paul Bryans
Had my 21st bash there with fellow UEA students. Great Manhattans and exotic American bottled beers in 1981.
Tony Kemp
Used to go every Saturday night. Always a 2 hour wait for table they use to send you up to the cocktail lounge and call you when table was ready. Burgers were brilliant. Happy days.
What are your memories of Captain America’s? Let us know in the comments below.