7 things you could do in Norfolk in the 1980s that you can't do now

Norfolk is a far cry from how it looked in the age of the synthesiser and the cassette tape.

Here are some of the things you were able to do in the county in the 1980s that you can't do anymore.

1. Run away from the terrifying giant at Pleasure Beach

The scary giant at Pleasure Beach in 1980. - Credit: Archant

This giant has now been replaced with a much more child-friendly relative, but park-goers in the 1980s will tremble to see this image of the original giant.

He would raise and lower his club while shifting his eyes left and right, sending children into tears, and if that was not scary enough, a witch also used to fly around the shoe house behind him.

2. Catch the Radio One Roadshow in Great Yarmouth

Mike Read, with ventriloquist Keith Harris and Orville on stage during BBC Radio One Roadshow at Yarmouth Date: 1984 - Credit: Archant

Mike Read, Keith Harris and even Orville the Duck, appeared at the BBC Radio One Roadshow in 1984, with Mike Read wearing a combination of mini shorts and dark sunglasses, while the iconic green duck, Orville, received a large cheer from fans.

3. Visit the old Cromer Zoo before it closed

New arrivals at Cromer Zoo. Date: August 11, 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer Zoo closed in 1983 and gradually most of the animals were rehomed - but sadly some had to be put down.

In 2008, the Amazona Zoo we know today opened its doors for the first time.

4. Swim in Lakenham outdoor pool

Can you remember visiting the Lakenham outdoor swimming pool when you were a child? Date: 1980s - Credit: Archant Library

Located near the Cock Inn pub, the Lakenham public pool was the perfect place to cool down on a hot summer's day.

Swimmers in the 1980s might remember jostling for space in the pool and scanning the area for a slither of concrete to lay down their towel.

5. Taking part in piano smashing competitions

Piano smashing contests were very popular in the 1980s. - Credit: Archant

This odd sport enjoyed a brief spell of popularity in the 1980s and saw hoards of children hammering away at the musical instruments.

6. Eat at Wimpy

The pyramid Wimpy in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

Located in Queen's Road in Norwich, this burger bar used to be filled with hungry customers looking for a Brown Derby or Bender Sausage.

Now the only Wimpy left in Norfolk is in King's Lynn, which replaced its distinctive pyramid-shaped restaurant.

7. Shop at Woolworths

Woolworths on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich in 1986. - Credit: Archant

A favourite destination of many children, Woolworths had everything from the latest albums to pick and mix sweets.

Norwich had “little Woolies” in Magdalen Street, “big Woolies” in Rampant Horse Street and a site in St Stephens Street, while there were also stores in North Walsham, Dereham and Sheringham.