News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

How a new Norfolk forest helped heal the nation's timber industry

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 6:00 AM August 16, 2022
Forestry experts receive a tour at Thetford Forest and see logs being cut by machines on June 19, 1964. 

Forestry experts receive a guided tour of the facilities at Thetford Forest and see logs being cut with machines. Date: June 19, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

With its towering pine trees, acres of gorse and weathered sandy ridges typical of the Brecks you might think Thetford Forest and its surroundings are ancient.

But the forest itself is much younger than first impressions might suggest.

Machinery used in Thetford forestry on February 3, 1959. 

Machinery used in Thetford forestry on February 3, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

In fact, it was planted after the First World War to provide the country with a strategic timber reserve. 

During the conflict Britain struggled to meet wartime demand for timber with half the country's productive trees felled between 1914-1916.

On September 1, 1919 the Forestry Act established the Forestry Commission, now known as Forestry England, to develop new forests, produce timber and promote forestry. 

Thetford Forest and forestry showing Creosote plant, Santon Downham in April 1969

Thetford Forest and forestry. Pictured: Creosote plant, Santon Downham. Date: April 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

A catterpillar tractor makes speedy work of excavating the site of a reservoir at Barrow Hill, Thetford in 1959

A caterpillar tractor connected to a mechanical scraper makes speedy work of excavating the site of the reservoir which is to be constructed at Barrow Hill, Thetford - September 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

In the early 1920s it began purchasing land and planting the trees that would form Thetford Forest.

And there were many willing hands ready to help.

The depression of the 1920s meant unemployment was high and people were suffering. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  2. 2 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
  3. 3 Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight
  1. 4 Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer
  2. 5 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
  3. 6 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
  4. 7 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich
  5. 8 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this week
  6. 9 Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father
  7. 10 Police catch over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near fatal crash site

The Forestry Commission hired people to clear the land and plant trees - with workers enjoying the added bonus of a tied cottage and allotment coming with the jobs. 

Thetford Forest and forestry showing a walkie-talkie used for anti-fire exercise in 1953

Thetford Forest and forestry. Pictured: Walkie-talkie used for anti-fire exercise. Date: 1953. - Credit: Archant Library

By the 1940s, there was a central processing plant. Post-war mechanisation and chainsaws allowed timber to be felled and processed on an industrial scale, crucial to rebuilding efforts after the ravages of the Second World War.

Please enjoy these old photos of Thetford Forest from our archive

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here. 

Thetford forestry servive, 1953. 

Thetford forestry servive, 1953. - Credit: Archant Library

The forestry commission has its own fire-service pictured is the crew of one of the fire tenders at Thetford Forest in 1953

The forestry commission has its own fire service at Thetford Forest. Pictured is the crew of one of the fire tenders getting aboard when the alarm sounded, June 1953. - Credit: Archant Library


Nostalgia
Heritage
Thetford News
South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
CCTV in female changing room at Great Yarmouth Marina Centre

Woman 'shocked' to find CCTV in Marina Centre changing room

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
xxx_katherineryanrichardosman_aug22

9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon