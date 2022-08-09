The year the thermometer soared to record levels

It was on this day in 1911 that temperatures soared to record levels across Norfolk – this was a summer which could be compared to the one we are living through in 2022.

At Hillington on August 9 that year the thermometer hit 97F ((36.11C) while in Norwich it reached 93.7F (34.28C) and was said to be the hottest day on record.





Houses near the edge of the cliffs at East Runton. - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection

And with this weather comes tragedy and heartache as fires cause so much destruction…our thoughts are with those who have lost their homes and are suffering this year.

Imagine what it was like before we had a well-equipped, first-class fire service?

The summer of 1911 was a killer and caused riots and strikes across the country as there was not enough food in the shops – people were starving.





All dressed up for a sit on the sand at Cromer. - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection

There was a mortality rate of 19 per 1,000 and London was described as one of the most unhealthy cities in the world.

Across Norfolk and Suffolk the weather was warm in May and June but come July and August – the temperatures soared, as they have been doing this year.

Crops wilted, livestock perished, food had to be thrown away…so many people existed in boiling hot conditions. Today their homes would be condemned as “slums”. It was a daily ordeal and many did not survive.

Large parts of the county were ablaze and Lowestoft Jewson’s timber yard took a hit.





The cliffs and beach at West Runton. - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection

In Norfolk more than 260 people upped sticks and headed over for a new life in cooler Canada, catching a boat to Ontario.

Others stayed closer to home but those who could headed for the coast.

The Broads and the seaside hotspots, from Hunstanton to Felixstowe, were packed with locals and visitors, and at Great Yarmouth the new Britannia Pier was celebrating its first anniversary.





The grand Royal Links Hotel at Cromer. - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection

The 1911 heatwave finally came to an end at the beginning of October with a savage storm which caused immense damage to fishing fleets and several men lost their lives.

And as winter approached the floods arrived causing even more misery and damage.





The way it looked at West Runton - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection





Anyone fancy a ride on Cromer beach? - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection





The view from Cromer beach many years ago. Picture: Mike Adcock Collection - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection

The way Cromer used to look. - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection

The way Cromer used to look. - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection

Cooling off at dear old Lowestoft…some things never change. Perhaps a little more clothing was being worn! Picture: Mike Adcock Collection - Credit: Mike Adcock Collection



